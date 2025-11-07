Listing visiting batters with most ODI hundreds in Asia 

Quinton de Kock , in his comeback ODI series, scored a stunning century against Pakistan at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. Chasing a target of 270 runs, De Kock put on an impressive opening partnership with Lhuan-dre Pretorius and later formed a 153-run stand with Tony de Zorzi to help seal the win for his team. He remained unbeaten on 123 runs from 119 balls. On this note, we look at the non-Asian batters with the most ODI tons in Asia.

#3 Chris Gayle - 8 centuries West Indies legend Chris Gayle is now third on this list, having clocked eight centuries across 60 ODIs in Asia. He overall racked up 2,289 runs in the continent at a fine average of 40.15. Besides eight tons, he also tallied 10 fifties. Meanwhile, six of Gayle's eight ODI hundreds in Asia were recorded on Indian soil. The other two came in the UAE.

#2 Quinton de Kock - 9 centuries De Kock now has the second-most ODI tons on Asian soil by a visiting batter (9). He went past Gayle to become the visiting opener with the most ODI hundreds in Asia. Overall, QDK boasts 1,814 across 37 games in the continent at an excellent average of 50.38 (50s: 3). He boasts six tons in India, four of which came during the 2023 World Cup. De Kock star also has one century each in the UAE, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.