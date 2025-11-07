Quinton de Kock breaks this ODI record of Chris Gayle

South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has broken a major record previously held by West Indies legend Chris Gayle . He achieved the feat during his second match back in ODI cricket after a two-year break. De Kock scored an unbeaten 123 runs off 119 balls, leading South Africa to a two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second ODI at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium. Here are further details.

Knock De Kock slams an unbeaten 123 to help SA win De Kock remained unbeaten on 123 runs as SA accomplished the 270-run target. His knock was laced with 8 fours and 7 sixes. The southpaw laid the foundation in this chase with a brilliant opening stand worth 81 runs. Then a match-winning stand alongside de Zorzi stole Pakistan's thunder. The experienced de Kock made sure he oversaw the chase and help SA win.

Record breaker Most ODI centuries by a visiting opener in Asia This was de Kock's first ODI century in Pakistan and his ninth in Asia. He has scored six tons in India, four of which came during the 2023 World Cup, and two against India in 2015. The South African star also has one century each in the UAE and Sri Lanka. With this, de Kock has surpassed Chris Gayle for most centuries by a visiting opener in Asia with nine tons.

Century count De Kock closes in on Sangakkara's record De Kock's unbeaten knock of 123 runs was his 22nd ODI century overall. This puts him just one behind Kumar Sangakkara (23) for the most centuries by a wicket-keeper in ODIs. Meanwhile, de Kock now only trails his former teammate AB de Villiers in terms of non-Asian batters with most ODI tons in Asia. The latter clocked 10 hundreds in the continent.