Who is the fastest batter to complete 22 ODI hundreds? 

South Africa leveled their ODI series against Pakistan 1-1 with an emphatic eight-wicket victory in the second match at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium on Thursday. The Proteas chased down a target of 270 runs with ease, thanks to Quinton de Kock 's unbeaten 123 off just 112 balls, his 22nd ODI century. Notably, the ongoing series marked de Kock's return to ODI cricket after two years. On this note, here are the fastest batters to complete 22 ODI hundreds.

#4 Quinton de Kock - 157 innings De Kock is now the fourth-fastest to 22 ODI tons in terms of innings, having taken 157 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. Across 157 ODI matches, de Kock has raced to 6,956 runs at 46.68. Apart from 22 tons, he has hit 31 fifties. Meanwhile, QDK is only behind Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara in terms of designated keepers with the most ODI hundreds. Sangakkara has 23 tons in this regard.

#3 David Warner - 153 innings At number three, we have former Australian opener David Warner, who took 153 innings to attain the milestone. Warner ended his prolific ODI career with 6,932 runs from 161 matches at a brilliant average of 45.30. Furthermore, his strike rate reads 97.26. His tally of 22 tons in the format is only second to Ricky Ponting (29) among Aussie players. The southpaw also clocked 33 fifties, with 179 being his best score.

#2 Virat Kohli - 143 innings Indian talisman Virat Kohli finds himself at the second spot, having completed 22 hundreds in 143 innings. Across 305 matches, the Indian batter owns 14,255 runs with a strike rate of 93.26. His tally includes 51 tons, the most in the format. He also owns 75 fifties. Kohli, who is the second-highest run-getter in ODIs, averages a magnificent 57.71 in the format.