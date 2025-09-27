Listing Indian batters with most runs in a T20I competition

Abhishek Sharma has created history by becoming the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the Asia Cup T20Is. The left-handed batsman from Punjab achieved this feat during India's match against Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. He needed just 34 runs to break Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan's record of 281 runs set in the 2022 edition. On this note, we look at the Indian batters with the most runs in a T20I competition.

#3 Virat Kohli - 296 runs At number three, we have Indian legend Virat Kohli, who made 296 runs in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Though India crashed out of the tourney in the semi-final, Kohli finished as the highest run-scorer. He smashed four fifties in his six appearances and shattered numerous records. While his average was just below 100 (98.66), he struck at 136.41. No other batter could even touch the 250-run mark.

#2 Abhishek Sharma - 309 runs In the aforementioned game against Sri Lanka, Abhishek became the first batter to score over 300 runs in an edition of the T20 Asia Cup. He currently has a total of 309 runs from six matches at a fine average of 51.50. His strike rate of 204.63 is also sensational. Each of the southpaw's three fifties in the campaign has come in his last three appearances. As India have qualified for finals, Abhishek can further enhance his tally.