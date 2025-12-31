Year-ender: Women with most T20I runs in 2025 (Full Members) 

The year 2025 saw some explosive batting performances in T20 cricket. Established and rising stars lit up leagues around the world. Notably, three players from full-member sides scored 400-plus runs in WT20Is. Shafali Verma leads the tally for India. As the year reaches its business end, have a look at the players with the most WT20I runs (Full Members).

#1 Gaby Lewis (Ireland): 454 runs According to ESPNcricinfo, Ireland's Gaby Lewis finished as the highest run-scorer in WT20Is this year among players of Full Members. In 25 WT20Is, she racked up 454 runs at a remarkable average of 50.44. Her tally includes a strike rate of 124.04. She slammed 4 half-centuries, with 87 being her highest score that came against Zimbabwe in July.

#2 Shafali Verma (India): 417 runs India's Shafali Verma, who was finding her feet at the start of this year, finished on a high. She made a remarkable comeback in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup and never looked back. The Indian opener hammered 417 runs from 10 WT20Is at an average of 52.12. Her strike rate of 170.90 is the highest for any batter with 150-plus runs this year.

Information Three successive 50-plus scores Shafali hammered 50-plus scores in three successive matches in India's recently concluded WT20I series against Sri Lanka at home. She shone with scores of 69*, 79*, and 79, as India won the series 5-0.