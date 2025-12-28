Shafali Verma slams hat-trick of WT20I fifties versus SL: Stats

India's Shafali Verma toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers for the third successive time in the ongoing Women's T20I series. The 4th match of the series in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday saw Shafali smash 79 runs. She was part of a 162-run stand for the opening wicket alongside Smriti Mandhana. Notably, Shafali hit her third successive fifty against SL-W. Here are the details and stats.

Knock A blazing knock and partnership Shafali came out all guns blazing as IND-W scored 61/0 in the powerplay overs (1-6). Shafali scored 35 runs off 18 balls. In the 11th over, she complted a 30-ball fifty with a four. She then hit a six and another four in the same over. With Mandhana then opening up, India's opening stand grew rapidly. In the 16th over, Shafali departed for 79.

Runs 14th WT20I fifty from Shafali's blade Shafali's 79 came off 46 balls. She hit 12 fours and a six. In 94 matches, she has raced to 2,457 runs at 28.54. She smashed her 14th fifty. Before this clash, she managed unbeaten knocks of 79 and 69. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus Sri Lanka, Shafali now owns 419 runs from 13 matches at 38.09 (50s: 3).

Records Partnership records for Shafali and Mandhana Mandhana and Shafali stitched their 4th century-plus stand (WT20Is). Most 100-plus opening stands in Women's T20Is: 6 - Esha Oza, Theertha Satish (UAE-W) 4 - Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney (AUS-W) 4 - S Mandhana, Shafali Verma (IND-W)* Meanwhile, this is the highest partnership for IND-W for any wicket in T20Is, bettering 143 runs added by Mandhana and Shafali versus WI-W in 2019.