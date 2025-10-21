Can Marnus Labuschagne open in Ashes? Steve Smith opines 

Steve Smith , who is set to captain in place of Pat Cummins for the first Ashes Test in Perth, has backed Marnus Labuschagne 's possible transition to the opening position. Labuschagne has been in stellar form for Queensland, scoring four centuries in six innings. Now, the big question is whether selectors will bring him back at No.3 or use him as an opening partner for Usman Khawaja at the top of the order.

Personal insight It's not too different to batting No.3: Smith Smith, who has opened in four Tests, knows the challenges of moving up the order. He had averaged just 28.5 during his stint as an opener in 2024. However, he believes Labuschagne won't have to change his game much for this transition. "It's not too different to batting No.3 to be honest," Smith said as per cricket.com.au, adding that Labuschagne should "just play the game" and trust his instincts.

Player's choice Labuschagne open to idea of batting at No.1 While Labuschagne has shown a preference to bat at No.3 for Queensland, he is open to the idea of opening as well. He last opened in a Test match for Australia in June against South Africa in the WTC final at Lord's, scoring 17 and 22. However, Smith noted that Labuschagne's approach has changed since then, with coaching staff observing similarities to his batting style during his peak years in 2021-22 when he was the world's best batsman.

Strategic guidance Smith advises Labuschagne to stop thinking technically Smith revealed that he had advised Labuschagne to stop thinking so technically and just play the game. "Watch the ball and react," he said. He also said he was proud of how well Labuschagne has been doing lately. Smith returned from a six-week New York trip last week but stayed updated on his close friend's impressive return to form in Australian domestic cricket.