Serie A, Napoli and Roma play out 6-goal thriller: Stats

Napoli's Anguissa opened the scoring with an acrobatic bicycle kick from 14 yards after Matteo Politano's free-kick was cleared only as far as Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Napoli doubled their lead early in the second half when McTominay scored a diving header from Politano's cross.

This was his first Serie A goal of the season after scoring twice against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.

However, Roma fought back with Matias Soule and Leonardo Balerdi both finding the back of the net to level things up at 2-2.