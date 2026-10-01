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Home / News / Sports News / Serie A, Napoli and Roma play out 6-goal thriller: Stats
Serie A, Napoli and Roma play out 6-goal thriller: Stats
The match ended 3-3 (Image Source: X/@SerieA)

Serie A, Napoli and Roma play out 6-goal thriller: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Oct 25, 2026
12:33 am
What's the story

Napoli and AS Roma played out an enthralling 3-3 draw in Matchweek 8 of the Serie A 2026-27 season. The match was a real treat for football fans, featuring goals from Frank Anguissa, Scott McTominay, Matias Soule and Leonardo Balerdi. Napoli took the lead in the 28th minute and kept the lead at half-time. In the 2nd half, Napoli took a 2-0 lead before Roma fought back and made it 2-2. Napoli took the lead again only for Roma to cancel it out.

Goal spree

Roma equalize after Napoli gain 2-0 lead

Napoli's Anguissa opened the scoring with an acrobatic bicycle kick from 14 yards after Matteo Politano's free-kick was cleared only as far as Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Napoli doubled their lead early in the second half when McTominay scored a diving header from Politano's cross.

This was his first Serie A goal of the season after scoring twice against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.

However, Roma fought back with Matias Soule and Leonardo Balerdi both finding the back of the net to level things up at 2-2.

Controversy

Late drama in Naples

The match had its share of late drama as Napoli thought they had won it when McTominay scored again in the 83rd minute. However, Balerdi equalized just six minutes later.

The match ended in controversy with Napoli players protesting against a foul in the build-up to Balerdi's goal.

The incident led to Max Allegri being sent off for dissent.

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Information

Here's a look at the points table

After 8 matches, unbeaten Roma are third with 18 points (W5 D3). Allegri's Napoli are placed 9th and have 11 points from 8 matches (W3 D2 L3).

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Do you know?

McTominay owns 24 Serie A goals

McTominay now owns 24 Serie A goals from 72 games. Overall, McTominay owns 31 goals in 87 games for Napoli across all competitions. He has 4 goals in 7 matches this season.

Records

Notable records for Balerdi and McTominay

As per Opta, Balerdi is only the 2nd defender in Roma's history to record a multiple goal tally in Serie A against Napoli, after Agostino Di Bartolomei on February 20, 1983 - brace for both.

Since playing in Serie A 2024/25, McTominay is the midfielder in the top 5 European leagues who has scored the most headed goals across all competitions: 11 - followed by Casemiro and Tolisso with 10.

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