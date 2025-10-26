Sophie Devine bids adieu to WODI cricket: Decoding her stats
What's the story
New Zealand cricketer Sophie Devine bid adieu to Women's One Day International (ODI) cricket in an emotional farewell during the ICC Women's World Cup Match No. 27. The 36-year-old was visibly moved as the national anthem of New Zealand rang out, marking her last appearance in the format. Despite declining a guard of honor at the start of her farewell match, Devine couldn't resist the affection shown by her teammates and England players by day's end.
Farewell match
England players gifted Devine a special jersey
Devine's last ODI ended in disappointment as New Zealand lost to England by eight wickets, finishing their Women's ODI World Cup campaign with just one win. However, she was the top run-scorer for her team in the tournament with 289 runs. In a touching gesture, the England team presented Devine with a special jersey as a mark of respect.
Honor
Devine on England giving her a guard of honor
Despite retiring from ODIs, Devine isn't done with cricket yet. "Well, I'm not retiring from T20 cricket just yet. I thought it was a bit weird if they gave me a guard of honour and then I walk out next game. Maybe I should just keep doing it," Devine said during the post-match press conference. "I guess it's hard because I had made my announcement so early and everyone knows about it... they probably wanted to recognise it... or else I would have liked to just have gone under the radar and gone about my business like any other day." "They probably trapped me a little bit there at the end. I didn't have too many options... but, again, just so cool to be able to share that," Devine added.
Career progression
A look at her WODI batting career in stats
Devine scored 23 in her final WODI outing. In 159 WODIs, Devine ended up with a tally of 4,279 runs at 32.66 (100s: 9, 50s: 18). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 38 matches against England, she amassed 857 runs at 25.96 (50s: 2, 100s: 2). She scored 1,809 runs at home, 1.617 runs away (home of opposition) and 853 runs in neutral venues. Overall in ICC Women's World Cup, she managed 958 runs from 32 matches at 36.84 (100s: 3. 50s: 4).
Information
Her bowling numbers
Devine picked 111 wickets with the ball for NZ-W. She averaged 36.27 with the best of 3/24. Notably, as many as 16 of her wickets came at the Women's World Cup from 32 matches. She averaged 33.62.