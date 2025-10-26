Sophie Devine bids adieu to WODI cricket: Decoding her stats

Devine's last ODI ended in disappointment as New Zealand lost to England by eight wickets, finishing their Women's ODI World Cup campaign with just one win. However, she was the top run-scorer for her team in the tournament with 289 runs. In a touching gesture, the England team presented Devine with a special jersey as a mark of respect.

Honor

Devine on England giving her a guard of honor

Despite retiring from ODIs, Devine isn't done with cricket yet. "Well, I'm not retiring from T20 cricket just yet. I thought it was a bit weird if they gave me a guard of honour and then I walk out next game. Maybe I should just keep doing it," Devine said during the post-match press conference. "I guess it's hard because I had made my announcement so early and everyone knows about it... they probably wanted to recognise it... or else I would have liked to just have gone under the radar and gone about my business like any other day." "They probably trapped me a little bit there at the end. I didn't have too many options... but, again, just so cool to be able to share that," Devine added.