NZ vs WI Tests: Kiwi lose key trio to injuries 

New Zealand 's cricket team will be without the services of Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, and Nathan Smith for the remainder of their three-match Test series against West Indies . The announcement was made by the Black Caps on Monday. Henry and Smith picked up calf and side strain injuries respectively during the drawn first Test in Christchurch. Their absence greatly affected New Zealand's bowling performance in the fourth innings, leading to an inability to dismiss West Indies.

Team composition Coach Walter's selection dilemma for 2nd Test With the absence of Henry and Smith, New Zealand's coach Rob Walter will have to make some tough calls for the second Test in Wellington, starting Wednesday. He is likely to include at least one debutant in his squad. Canterbury seamer Michael Rae and Northern Districts quick Kristian Clarke have been called up as possible replacements.

New faces Rae and Clarke's inclusion in the squad This is Rae's first call-up to a Black Caps squad, while Clarke was part of the New Zealand team that recently defeated England 3-0 in a one-day series but is yet to make his debut. Along with them, Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes, who played the first Test in Christchurch, and Blair Tickner are also among New Zealand's other seam options for this series.