The announcement was made by the Black Caps on Monday

NZ vs WI Tests: Kiwi lose key trio to injuries 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Dec 08, 2025
10:23 am
What's the story

New Zealand's cricket team will be without the services of Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, and Nathan Smith for the remainder of their three-match Test series against West Indies. The announcement was made by the Black Caps on Monday. Henry and Smith picked up calf and side strain injuries respectively during the drawn first Test in Christchurch. Their absence greatly affected New Zealand's bowling performance in the fourth innings, leading to an inability to dismiss West Indies.

Team composition

Coach Walter's selection dilemma for 2nd Test

With the absence of Henry and Smith, New Zealand's coach Rob Walter will have to make some tough calls for the second Test in Wellington, starting Wednesday. He is likely to include at least one debutant in his squad. Canterbury seamer Michael Rae and Northern Districts quick Kristian Clarke have been called up as possible replacements.

New faces

Rae and Clarke's inclusion in the squad

This is Rae's first call-up to a Black Caps squad, while Clarke was part of the New Zealand team that recently defeated England 3-0 in a one-day series but is yet to make his debut. Along with them, Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes, who played the first Test in Christchurch, and Blair Tickner are also among New Zealand's other seam options for this series.

Player comeback

Return of Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips

Along with the new additions, Walter will also be welcoming back Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips into the squad. They missed out on the first Test in Christchurch. Their return could provide a much-needed boost to New Zealand's chances in the remaining matches of this series against West Indies.