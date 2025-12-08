NZ vs WI Tests: Kiwi lose key trio to injuries
What's the story
New Zealand's cricket team will be without the services of Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, and Nathan Smith for the remainder of their three-match Test series against West Indies. The announcement was made by the Black Caps on Monday. Henry and Smith picked up calf and side strain injuries respectively during the drawn first Test in Christchurch. Their absence greatly affected New Zealand's bowling performance in the fourth innings, leading to an inability to dismiss West Indies.
Team composition
Coach Walter's selection dilemma for 2nd Test
With the absence of Henry and Smith, New Zealand's coach Rob Walter will have to make some tough calls for the second Test in Wellington, starting Wednesday. He is likely to include at least one debutant in his squad. Canterbury seamer Michael Rae and Northern Districts quick Kristian Clarke have been called up as possible replacements.
New faces
Rae and Clarke's inclusion in the squad
This is Rae's first call-up to a Black Caps squad, while Clarke was part of the New Zealand team that recently defeated England 3-0 in a one-day series but is yet to make his debut. Along with them, Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes, who played the first Test in Christchurch, and Blair Tickner are also among New Zealand's other seam options for this series.
Player comeback
Return of Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips
Along with the new additions, Walter will also be welcoming back Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips into the squad. They missed out on the first Test in Christchurch. Their return could provide a much-needed boost to New Zealand's chances in the remaining matches of this series against West Indies.