Will O'Rourke could return to New Zealand side next month

New Zealand fast bowler Will O'Rourke is on the road to recovery from a back injury and could make his return next month. ﻿Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen confirmed the news, saying that O'Rourke has been managed really well in terms of his rehab. The 24-year-old sustained the injury during his first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in July last year and has not played since.

Return plans O'Rourke's comeback options O'Rourke's comeback could be for New Zealand A in Sri Lanka or the senior side in Bangladesh, both of which are likely to overlap with the IPL and PSL. Larsen said they are taking a long-term plan with Will's return to play. He added that while it may be difficult for an athlete like O'Rourke to be patient, they understand his importance as a resource for the team.

Strategic approach Importance of O'Rourke's fitness for New Zealand With a busy Test season ahead, including hosting India and touring England and Australia, New Zealand is keen on keeping O'Rourke fit. Larsen said having a fit and fresh O'Rourke during this period is crucial. He emphasized the importance of managing players carefully, especially when it comes to bringing pace bowlers back from injury without rushing them into action too soon.

Advertisement