Zimbabwe's Newman Nyamhuri bags his maiden five-wicket haul (Tests): Stats
What's the story
Zimbabwe cricket team's Newman Nyamhuri made his presence felt against Afghanistan in the ongoing 1st Test at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The match which has been a run-fest, is heading toward a draw. After Zimbabwe's 504/10 in the 1st innings, Afghanistan responded with 514/10, taking a lead of 10 runs. Nyamhuri was his side's chief performer. He finished with 5/82 from 30.4 overs.
Information
A promising effort on offer
Nyamhuri handed his side a strong start by dismissing Abdul Malik. He then reduced the Afghans to 275/4 and 275/5 by sending back Hashmatullah Shahidi and Shahidullah Kamal. Afghanistan fought back before Nyamhuri completed his fifer by dismissing the likes of Qais Ahmed and Mohammad Saleem Safi.
Numbers
2nd five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket
Playing his sixth match, Nyamhuri has raced to 17 wickets at an average of 21.82.
He picked up his maiden five-wicket haul (4w: 1).
In three matches against Afghanistan, he has picked 9 scalps at 29.55, as per Cricinfo.
Overall in First-Class cricket, he clocked his 2nd five-wicket haul (4w: 1) from 13 matches (22 innings).
He now has 35 First-Class wickets.
Do you know?
5th Zimbabwe bowler with this feat against the Afghans
Nyamhuri is the 5th Zimbabwe bowler to claim a five-wicket haul against the Afghans in this format. He has joined the likes of Blessing Muzarabani (6/95), Brad Evans (5/22), Richard Ngarava (5/37), and Brian Bennett (5/95).
Twitter Post
Honor!
Newman Nyamhuri claims his maiden Test five-wicket haul as Zimbabwe bowl Afghanistan out for 514, taking a 10-run lead.— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) November 8, 2026
Congratulations, Newman! 🙌🏾 🇿🇼#AFGvZIM pic.twitter.com/ql5W5oGesU