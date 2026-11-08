Zimbabwe's Newman Nyamhuri bags his maiden five-wicket haul (Tests): Stats

Playing his sixth match, Nyamhuri has raced to 17 wickets at an average of 21.82.

He picked up his maiden five-wicket haul (4w: 1).

In three matches against Afghanistan, he has picked 9 scalps at 29.55, as per Cricinfo.

Overall in First-Class cricket, he clocked his 2nd five-wicket haul (4w: 1) from 13 matches (22 innings).

He now has 35 First-Class wickets.