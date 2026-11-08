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Home / News / Sports News / Zimbabwe's Newman Nyamhuri bags his maiden five-wicket haul (Tests): Stats
Zimbabwe's Newman Nyamhuri bags his maiden five-wicket haul (Tests): Stats
Zimbabwe cricket team's Newman Nyamhuri made his presence felt against Afghanistan (Image Source: X/@ZimCricketv)

Zimbabwe's Newman Nyamhuri bags his maiden five-wicket haul (Tests): Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Nov 08, 2026
05:45 pm
What's the story

Zimbabwe cricket team's Newman Nyamhuri made his presence felt against Afghanistan in the ongoing 1st Test at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The match which has been a run-fest, is heading toward a draw. After Zimbabwe's 504/10 in the 1st innings, Afghanistan responded with 514/10, taking a lead of 10 runs. Nyamhuri was his side's chief performer. He finished with 5/82 from 30.4 overs.

Information

A promising effort on offer

Nyamhuri handed his side a strong start by dismissing Abdul Malik. He then reduced the Afghans to 275/4 and 275/5 by sending back Hashmatullah Shahidi and Shahidullah Kamal. Afghanistan fought back before Nyamhuri completed his fifer by dismissing the likes of Qais Ahmed and Mohammad Saleem Safi.

Numbers

2nd five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket

Playing his sixth match, Nyamhuri has raced to 17 wickets at an average of 21.82.

He picked up his maiden five-wicket haul (4w: 1).

In three matches against Afghanistan, he has picked 9 scalps at 29.55, as per Cricinfo.

Overall in First-Class cricket, he clocked his 2nd five-wicket haul (4w: 1) from 13 matches (22 innings).

He now has 35 First-Class wickets.

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Do you know?

5th Zimbabwe bowler with this feat against the Afghans

Nyamhuri is the 5th Zimbabwe bowler to claim a five-wicket haul against the Afghans in this format. He has joined the likes of Blessing Muzarabani (6/95), Brad Evans (5/22), Richard Ngarava (5/37), and Brian Bennett (5/95).

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Honor!

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