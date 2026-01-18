NewsBytesExclusive: Meet squash sensation Vasundhara Nangare, who rose from ashes

Vasundhara Nangare, a 14-year-old from Maharashtra 's Yavatmal district, has already become a prominent name in the Indian squash arena. Despite the lack of formal training and infrastructure in her region, she is currently the number one in the Girls Under-15 (GU-15) squash category in India. With the support of coach Abhinav Sinha's foundation, she now trains in Mumbai with an eye on Olympic glory. Speaking exclusively to NewsBytes, Vasundhara shared details of her inspiring journey.

Achievement Vasundhara's rise to the top after early struggles Though Vasundhara is ranked No. 1, she still gets just 7-10 days of proper training at Mumbai's Khar Gymkhana under Abhinav's guidance. The rest of her practice still takes place at a half-broken court in her hometown. However, the lack of sources has not restricted the 14-year-old from flying high. Vasundhara recently added another feather to her hat by clinching the Under-15 category title at the CCI Western India Slam squash tournament.

Journey At what age did you realise your dream? "I started playing squash at the age of 10. In the beginning, I just played for fun. But later, I played 2-4 tournaments in Maharashtra. "There was a tournament in Mumbai, where I performed well and won the tournament. I met several prominent names from the squash industry there, including Abhinav sir and Deb Kanga. They saw my potential and believed in me. Hence, that was the turning point of my journey."

Advertisement

Criticism Were there any relatives or friends belittled your dreams? "In the beginning, several people in the village thought it will be difficult to make a career out of sports. As I am from a small village, there are very few facilities. Hence, there were people around me who questioned by aspirations of becoming a squash star. However, I didn't focus on these things. My parents and coaches always supported me. Their belief motivated me to make my situation not a limitation, but a strength."

Advertisement

Impression What is the impression of Indian athletes in outside world? "I went to South Korea, and in my experience, Indian athletes get a lot of respect from outside, especially, when you perform well in international tournaments. Indian players are known for their discipline, hard work, and fighting spirit. There is a definitely a cultural difference. But personally, I didn't face any sort of racism."

Idol Which sports personality was your idol growing up? "Before taking squash seriously, I used to play Karate and badminton for fun. At that time, I used to see PV Sindhu a lot in the news. She used to bring international medals on big platforms, including the silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics. I used to get inspiration from her. Like me, she also comes from a small town. Her dedication and journey continue to motivate me."

Difference What is the difference in training of overseas squash players? "So, I have trained under 2-3 international coaches now, thanks to Abhinav Sir. I did a camp with Geoff Davenport, who is a seven-time world champion from Australia. I also trained with Chris Ryder, one of the UK's top coaches. In my experience, the training in some of the top nations is well structured, planned, and scientific. If Indian athletes get the right exposure and support, we can also compete at the world level."

Olympics Is becoming an Olympic champion your ultimate goal? "I definitely want to participate in the 2028 LA Olympics, which will be the first Olympics with squash as a sport. If I get a chance to participate, I will give my best to make India proud. For now, my next immediate goal is to represent India in the Under-17 category at the Asian Juniors. I hope to win a medal in this tournament."

Moments How do you tackle your low moments? "I lost in the first round of the 2025 Nationals. It was a depressing moment as I had backed myself to do well. Though I was sad for a few days after the setback, I eventually returned to training. The loss sort of motivated me to enhance my game and become a better player. Abhinav Sir played a vital role in keeping me motivated in this challenging phase."