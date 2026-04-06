Nicholas Pooran averages 13.44 in last nine T20 innings: Stats
What's the story
West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran continues to be in a downward spiral in T20 cricket. The Windies batter, who has retired from international cricket, started his Indian Premier League 2026 campaign with two single-digit scores. Although his side, Lucknow Super Giants, beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sunday's low-scoring thriller, he fell for 1. According to Cricbuzz, Pooran averages 13.44 in his last nine T20 innings.
Form
His form in 2026
Pooran, known for his explosive knocks, has had a hard time in the T20 circuit lately. Before the ongoing IPL edition, he scored 152 runs at 16.88 (nine innings) at SA20, South Africa's premier T20 competition. His strike rate was 142.05. His last nine T20 scores read 1, 8, 2, 17, 17, 14, 33, 17, and 12.
Information
Strike rate of 117.5
Across nine T20 innings this year, Pooran has scored just 121 runs at a paltry average of 13.44. And his strike rate has plunged to 117.5, much lower by his standards.
Career
A look at his career
Pooran remains one of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket. When on song, his clean strikes are a treat to the eyes. Having played T20 leagues around the globe, Pooran has racked up 10,380 runs from 445 T20s at a strike rate of 147.82. His tally includes 4 tons, 63 half-centuries, and a staggering 712 sixes. He scored 2,275 T20I runs for WI.