Nicholas Pooran averages 13.44 in last nine T20 innings: Stats

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran continues to be in a downward spiral in T20 cricket. The Windies batter, who has retired from international cricket, started his Indian Premier League 2026 campaign with two single-digit scores. Although his side, Lucknow Super Giants, beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sunday's low-scoring thriller, he fell for 1. According to Cricbuzz, Pooran averages 13.44 in his last nine T20 innings.

Form His form in 2026 Pooran, known for his explosive knocks, has had a hard time in the T20 circuit lately. Before the ongoing IPL edition, he scored 152 runs at 16.88 (nine innings) at SA20, South Africa's premier T20 competition. His strike rate was 142.05. His last nine T20 scores read 1, 8, 2, 17, 17, 14, 33, 17, and 12.

Information Strike rate of 117.5 Across nine T20 innings this year, Pooran has scored just 121 runs at a paltry average of 13.44. And his strike rate has plunged to 117.5, much lower by his standards.

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