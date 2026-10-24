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Home / News / Sports News / Premier League: Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson hails 'incredible' Unai Emery
Premier League: Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson hails 'incredible' Unai Emery
Jackson's two goals saw Villa down City at home (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Premier League: Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson hails 'incredible' Unai Emery

By Rajdeep Saha
Oct 24, 2026
09:06 pm
What's the story

Aston Villa forward Nicolas Jackson hailed head coach Unai Emery after scoring a brace against Manchester City in Matchweek 8 of the Premier League 2026-27 season on Saturday. Jackson's two goals saw Villa down City at home as they halted the league leaders' winning run this season. City tasted their 1st defeat of the Premier League season, having won 7 consecutive matches. Here's more.

Words

'An incredible manager': Jackson on Emery

Speaking to TNT Sports after Villa's 2-1 win, Jackson said: "Incredible, it was difficult but we got the win. I'm injury free and hopefully I can keep working."

"I'm very happy with the manager, players and fans. We can win more games," he added.

"It's easier because of the coach. It's an incredible dressing room. An incredible manager. Hopefully I can score many more goals. It's just the beginning."

Summary

Villa 2-1 City: Match summary

Jackson capitalized on Marc Guehi's error to score a smart finish in the sixth minute.

City looked rushed in the first half, but Rayan Cherki was denied by Zion Suzuki while Iliman Ndiaye hit the post.

Erling Haaland finally leveled for City with a header from Ndiaye's cross.

Despite Suzuki tipping Josko Gvardiol's shot onto the bar, Jackson restored Villa's lead after Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to save his first-time shot from Ibrahim Mbaye's center.

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Jackson

Jackson owns four goals in 7 league appearances  this season

As per Opta, Jackson's goal (05:54) is the earliest City have conceded in a Premier League game since February 2025 against Arsenal via Martin Odegaard (01:44).

Former Chelsea forward Jackson now owns 28 Premier League goals from 72 appearances.

Since joining Villa this summer, he has four goals from 7 league appearances.

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