Premier League: Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson hails 'incredible' Unai Emery

Speaking to TNT Sports after Villa's 2-1 win, Jackson said: "Incredible, it was difficult but we got the win. I'm injury free and hopefully I can keep working."

"I'm very happy with the manager, players and fans. We can win more games," he added.

"It's easier because of the coach. It's an incredible dressing room. An incredible manager. Hopefully I can score many more goals. It's just the beginning."