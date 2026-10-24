Premier League: Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson hails 'incredible' Unai Emery
What's the story
Aston Villa forward Nicolas Jackson hailed head coach Unai Emery after scoring a brace against Manchester City in Matchweek 8 of the Premier League 2026-27 season on Saturday. Jackson's two goals saw Villa down City at home as they halted the league leaders' winning run this season. City tasted their 1st defeat of the Premier League season, having won 7 consecutive matches. Here's more.
Words
'An incredible manager': Jackson on Emery
Speaking to TNT Sports after Villa's 2-1 win, Jackson said: "Incredible, it was difficult but we got the win. I'm injury free and hopefully I can keep working."
"I'm very happy with the manager, players and fans. We can win more games," he added.
"It's easier because of the coach. It's an incredible dressing room. An incredible manager. Hopefully I can score many more goals. It's just the beginning."
Summary
Villa 2-1 City: Match summary
Jackson capitalized on Marc Guehi's error to score a smart finish in the sixth minute.
City looked rushed in the first half, but Rayan Cherki was denied by Zion Suzuki while Iliman Ndiaye hit the post.
Erling Haaland finally leveled for City with a header from Ndiaye's cross.
Despite Suzuki tipping Josko Gvardiol's shot onto the bar, Jackson restored Villa's lead after Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to save his first-time shot from Ibrahim Mbaye's center.
Jackson
Jackson owns four goals in 7 league appearances this season
As per Opta, Jackson's goal (05:54) is the earliest City have conceded in a Premier League game since February 2025 against Arsenal via Martin Odegaard (01:44).
Former Chelsea forward Jackson now owns 28 Premier League goals from 72 appearances.
Since joining Villa this summer, he has four goals from 7 league appearances.