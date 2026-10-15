Pathum Nissanka ruled out of ODI tri-series in Pakistan: Details
What's the story
Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI tri-series in Pakistan due to an unhealed left hamstring injury. The injury was sustained during Sri Lanka's limited-overs tour of England. Lahiru Udara will take his place in the squad for the tournament, which starts on Sunday with a match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. England are the other team in this tri-series.
Squad changes
Udara replaces Nissanka
Nissanka was initially named in Sri Lanka's 16-member squad for the tri-series, pending fitness. However, he has not recovered from his injury.
Udara, who has played five Tests and seven T20Is but is yet to make his ODI debut, replaces him.
The loss of Nissanka is a major blow to a Sri Lankan team that has struggled for consistency this year, especially in limited-overs cricket.
He owns 3,052 runs in the format at 40.15.
New challenge
Udara's chance to shine
With Nissanka's exclusion from the Test squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan, this ODI tri-series presents a golden opportunity for Udara to establish himself at the top level.
He had scored a whopping 188 against West Indies in July but has failed to cross 30 in five Test innings since then.
However, his performance of 91 off 55 in the first T20I against Pakistan has earned him another white-ball call-up.
Performance record
Nissanka's numbers since 2024
Among Sri Lankan batters, only new captain Kusal Mendis has scored more than Nissanka's 1,324 ODI runs since 2024.
The opener is now racing against time to be fit for the first Test against Pakistan starting in Rawalpindi on November 9.
Despite his latest setback, Nissanka remains part of Sri Lanka's 15-member squad for the two-Test series against Pakistan.
However, his availability will depend on fitness levels.
Information
Sri Lanka's updated squad for ODI tri-series
Squad: Kusal Mendis (captain), Lahiru Udara, Avishka Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, and Eshan Malinga.