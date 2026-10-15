Pathum Nissanka ruled out of ODI tri-series in Pakistan: Details 

Nissanka was initially named in Sri Lanka's 16-member squad for the tri-series, pending fitness. However, he has not recovered from his injury.

Udara, who has played five Tests and seven T20Is but is yet to make his ODI debut, replaces him.

The loss of Nissanka is a major blow to a Sri Lankan team that has struggled for consistency this year, especially in limited-overs cricket.

He owns 3,052 runs in the format at 40.15.