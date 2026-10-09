1st T20I: Sri Lanka's Lahiru Udara hammers 91 versus Pakistan
What's the story
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Udara hammered a prolific 91-run knock versus Pakistan cricket team in the 1st T20I held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Sri Lanka went on to put up a score of 182/8 in 20 overs with Lahiru doing the bulk of scoring. He was part of two fifty-plus partnerships along the way. It was a valiant effort from Lahiru's blade. Here's more.
Knock
Lahiru stars for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka were reduced to 18/2 before Lahiru and Kamindu Mendis put on 60 runs for the 3rd wicket.
Kamindu perished for 23 runs with Sri Lanka getting reduced to 78/3. Soon thereafter, Pakistan hit back again, leaving the visitors reeling at 84/4.
Lahiru and Dasun Shanaka then helped Sri Lanka with a 57-run stand.
Lahiru added another 27 runs with Dunith Wellalage thereafter.
Information
Naseem Shah dismisses Lahiru
In the 19th over of Sri Lanka's innings, Lahiru perished to leave his side at 172/7. Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah dismissed the half-centurion, who hit 11 fours and a six. He faced 55 balls.
Runs
Lahiru surpasses 2,000 runs in T20s
Lahiru's 91 saw him race past the 2,000-run mark in T20s.
As per Cricinfo, Lahiru owns 2,010 runs from 94 matches at 23.92. He registered his 10th fifty in the 20-over format (100s: 1).
Playing his 5th match for Sri Lanka in T20Is, Lahiru owns 127 runs at 25.4.
He recorded his maiden fifty for Sri Lanka.