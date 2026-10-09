1st T20I: Sri Lanka's Lahiru Udara hammers 91 versus Pakistan

Sri Lanka were reduced to 18/2 before Lahiru and Kamindu Mendis put on 60 runs for the 3rd wicket.

Kamindu perished for 23 runs with Sri Lanka getting reduced to 78/3. Soon thereafter, Pakistan hit back again, leaving the visitors reeling at 84/4.

Lahiru and Dasun Shanaka then helped Sri Lanka with a 57-run stand.

Lahiru added another 27 runs with Dunith Wellalage thereafter.