New Zealand beat England in Hamilton ODI, seal three-match series

New Zealand beat England in the second of the three-match ODI series at Seddon Park, Hamilton. In another low-scoring encounter, the Black Caps bowled England out for 175. Blair Tickner led the charge with four wickets. Despite stumbling, the Kiwis successfully chased it down in the 34th over. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell scored half-centuries. NZ now lead 2-0 in the three-match ODI series.

Tickner Tickner stars in NZ's win Tickner made a stunning return to international cricket after over two years. He dismissed Joe Root (25) before wiping out the tail. The Kiwi seamer took four wickets for 34 runs in eight overs, including a maiden. The right-arm seamer, who registered his best ODI returns, played his first match since May 2023. In 14 matches, Tickner has raced to 20 wickets at 35.65.

Information Return to international cricket Tickner's return to international cricket was marred by personal difficulties, including his wife Sarah's leukemia diagnosis. She is still undergoing chemotherapy, according to ESPNcricinfo. As mentioned, the Kiwi seamer played his first international in over two years.

Information England batters fail again; Overton saves the day The English batters faltered in the second successive game. Harry Brook, their savior in the series opener, departed for 34 (34). Jamie Overton eventually saved England, who were 105/6, from a collapse. He scored a 28-ball 42 (4 fours and 2 sixes).

Chase How the chase panned out Defending a low score, Jofra Archer gave England a breakthrough in the first over itself, dismissing Will Young (0). However, Ravindra and Kane Williamson steadied the ship. Although Williamson departed for 21, Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell made the chase one-sided. Both of them completed their half-centuries. NZ were staring at a collapse at 118/5, but Mitchell Santner's 17-ball 34* brought them home.

Numbers Notable numbers for Ravindra, Mitchell Ravindra fell to Archer for a 58-ball 54 (7 fours and 1 six). This was his fifth half-century in ODI cricket. In 35 matches, the Kiwi batter has racked up 1,304 runs at an average of 43.46. His tally also includes five tons. Meanwhile, Mitchell now has 2,175 runs from 54 ODIs at 51.78. He owns 6 tons and 11 half-centuries.