Ranji Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad shares PoM award with Prithvi Shaw

Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won hearts with his sportsmanship after sharing his Player-of-the-Match award with teammate Prithvi Shaw . The gesture came after Shaw's stunning 222-run innings, which led Maharashtra to a convincing victory over Chandigarh in the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy match. The act was highlighted as a true reflection of respect and team spirit. While Gaikwad slammed an innings-defining ton in the first innings, Shaw shattered records with his double-century in the second.

Match highlights Shaw's double century powers Maharashtra to victory Gaikwad led from the front with a masterful 116 in the first innings and an unbeaten 36 in the second. He was adjudged the Player of the Match as Maharashtra won by 144 runs. However, it was Shaw's explosive second innings that stole the show. After scoring only eight runs in his first innings, he came back with a bang, scoring 222 off just 156 balls (29 fours and 5 sixes).

Records Shaw attains these feats Shaw reached the 200-run mark off just 141 balls. This blistering innings puts him behind only Ravi Shastri, who holds the record for the fastest double-century in Ranji Trophy history. Shastri had achieved his double-century in just 123 balls for Mumbai against Baroda in a January 1985 match at Wankhede Stadium. Earlier, Shaw recorded the sixth-fastest hundred in Ranji Trophy history, off just 72 balls.

Information Gaikwad's heartwarming gesture In the post-match presentation, Gaikwad shared his Player-of-the-Match award with Shaw. The Maharashtra Cricket Association shared the moment on social media, showing both players smiling together.

