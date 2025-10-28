2nd ODI: England eye comeback against New Zealand in Hamilton

New Zealand and England are set to clash in the second of their three-match ODI series on Wednesday. The match will be played at Hamilton's Seddon Park. New Zealand currently lead the series 1-0 after a convincing four-wicket win in the opener at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. England will be aiming to level the series before heading into the decider.

Key details Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details At Seddon Park, pacers garner swing and seam movement, prompting the teams to field first. While batters are rewarded after they survive the initial test, spinners are not usually impactful. According to AccuWeather, the stadium will likely be surrounded by clouds throughout the match. However, it is unlikely to rain. While the Sony Sports Network will broadcast the match live in India, its streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Match summary Recap of the 1st ODI The opening match at Mount Maunganui was full of surprises. England's top order struggled (10/4), but an incredible ton from captain Harry Brook (135) rescued their innings and set a target of 223. Jamie Overton scored a 54-ball 46. Despite initial blows (24/3), New Zealand chased it down with a partnership between Daryl Mitchell (78*) and Michael Bracewell (51). Kiwi bowlers Zakary Foulkes (4/41), Jacob Duffy (3/55), and Matt Henry (2/53) played key roles in restricting England's score.

Likely XIs A look at likely XIs New Zealand (Probable XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, and Jacob Duffy. England (Probable XI): Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, and Luke Wood.

Information Head-to-head record Since 1973, New Zealand and England have clashed in 97 ODIs. The Kiwis lead the head-to-head record with a 46-44 margin. While three matches were tied, four have been abandoned. Notably, England have an 18-22 win-loss record in New Zealand in ODIs.