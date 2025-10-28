2nd ODI: England eye comeback against New Zealand in Hamilton
What's the story
New Zealand and England are set to clash in the second of their three-match ODI series on Wednesday. The match will be played at Hamilton's Seddon Park. New Zealand currently lead the series 1-0 after a convincing four-wicket win in the opener at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. England will be aiming to level the series before heading into the decider.
Key details
Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details
At Seddon Park, pacers garner swing and seam movement, prompting the teams to field first. While batters are rewarded after they survive the initial test, spinners are not usually impactful. According to AccuWeather, the stadium will likely be surrounded by clouds throughout the match. However, it is unlikely to rain. While the Sony Sports Network will broadcast the match live in India, its streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.
Match summary
Recap of the 1st ODI
The opening match at Mount Maunganui was full of surprises. England's top order struggled (10/4), but an incredible ton from captain Harry Brook (135) rescued their innings and set a target of 223. Jamie Overton scored a 54-ball 46. Despite initial blows (24/3), New Zealand chased it down with a partnership between Daryl Mitchell (78*) and Michael Bracewell (51). Kiwi bowlers Zakary Foulkes (4/41), Jacob Duffy (3/55), and Matt Henry (2/53) played key roles in restricting England's score.
Likely XIs
A look at likely XIs
New Zealand (Probable XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, and Jacob Duffy. England (Probable XI): Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, and Luke Wood.
Information
Head-to-head record
Since 1973, New Zealand and England have clashed in 97 ODIs. The Kiwis lead the head-to-head record with a 46-44 margin. While three matches were tied, four have been abandoned. Notably, England have an 18-22 win-loss record in New Zealand in ODIs.
Stats
Key stats and milestones in sight
Root requires eight more to complete 600 fours in ODI cricket. Buttler (5,416) is closing in on 5,500 ODI runs. He is also set to become the third-highest run-scorer for England in ODIs. On the other hand, Santner is 35 shy of completing 1,500 runs in the format. He (43) is also inching closer to 50 ODI sixes.