'Small stuff...can change games quickly': Mitchell Santner on fielding errors
What's the story
New Zealand's cricket captain Mitchell Santner has blamed his team's fielding errors for their defeat in the second T20I against India. The match, played in Christchurch, witnessed India making a remarkable comeback from 70/5 to chase down a target of 181 runs. "The small stuff," which included dropped catches and misfields, proved costly for New Zealand, said Santner after the game.
Game-changing moments
Minor mistakes can have a huge impact: Santner
Santner stressed that minor mistakes can have a huge impact on the outcome of a game.
"[There was] some small stuff that's kind of, I wouldn't say let us down, but it can change games quickly," said Santner after the match.
The New Zealand captain also noted Christchurch's challenging conditions for catching due to wind swells.
He emphasized how close both teams were in terms of skill and how small fielding moments decided the match.
Missed opportunities
NZ dropped 4 chances in the match
New Zealand missed four chances to dismiss Indian batsmen in the match.
Jacob Duffy's no-ball in the second over of India's innings gave Abhishek Sharma a lifeline.
Santner himself dropped Sanju Samson on Lockie Ferguson's first ball.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was let off by Bevon Jacobs off Michael Bracewell's bowling, while Jacobs also dropped Naman Dhir in the 13th over.
Player spotlight
Santner lauds Indian trio for their impressive batting displays
Santner praised Indian batsman Tilak Varma for his unbeaten 51 off 26 balls, along with Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy.
He said, "I think Tilak took his time a little bit today, but managed the chase very well with Reddy at the end."
The New Zealand captain acknowledged their contribution as a turning point in India's successful chase.
Weather impact
Less dew than the 1st T20I, says Santner
Despite batting first, New Zealand didn't face a major disadvantage while bowling in the second innings.
Santner said, "There was less dew tonight than there was in the first game, because the wind was up a little bit."
He added that dew will play a role throughout the series due to late match timings and how it affects ball skid during second halves.
Future plans
Wellington T20I next
After two matches in Christchurch, the teams will now head to Wellington for the third T20I of their five-match series on October 27.
India currently leads the series 2-0.
Santner said they will assess conditions again in Wellington and decide on their team accordingly.
He added, "see what the pitch does, see what team we're going to go, and then go out there and try and fire some shots again at India."