'Small stuff...can change games quickly': Mitchell Santner on fielding errors

Santner stressed that minor mistakes can have a huge impact on the outcome of a game.

"[There was] some small stuff that's kind of, I wouldn't say let us down, but it can change games quickly," said Santner after the match.

The New Zealand captain also noted Christchurch's challenging conditions for catching due to wind swells.

He emphasized how close both teams were in terms of skill and how small fielding moments decided the match.