Sikandar Raza hammers his 5th ODI fifty against Afghanistan: Stats

Raza's 68 off 83 balls had three fours and three sixes.

With this knock, he has amassed 4,824 runs from 162 ODIs (153 innings). Raza averages 37.39.

He smashed his 27th ODI fifty (100s: 7). As per Cricinfo, he also completed 400 ODI fours.

Versus Afghanistan, Raza has scored 914 runs from 29 matches at 38.08.

He recorded his 5th fifty (100s: 1).