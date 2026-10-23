Sikandar Raza hammers his 5th ODI fifty against Afghanistan: Stats
What's the story
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza played a solid hand for his side versus Afghanistan in the final of the ODI Tri-Nation Series. Raza was the lone warrior for Zimbabwe and scored a valuable 68-run knock. Afghanistan bowled Zimbabwe out for a score of 169 in 43.3. overs. Raza and Ryan Burl's 60-run stand off 87 balls was the saving grace for Zimbabwe. Here's more.
Information
Raza shines for Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe were 26/3 when Raza walked out. Soon the side was reduced to 55/4 when Burl joined Raza. A valiant 60-run stand followed suit for the 5th wicket. After Burl was dismissed, Zimbabwe lost the plot. Raza was dismissed by spinner Rashid Khan with Zimbabwe being 137/9.
Numbers
Raza slams his 27th ODI fifty, clocks 400 fours
Raza's 68 off 83 balls had three fours and three sixes.
With this knock, he has amassed 4,824 runs from 162 ODIs (153 innings). Raza averages 37.39.
He smashed his 27th ODI fifty (100s: 7). As per Cricinfo, he also completed 400 ODI fours.
Versus Afghanistan, Raza has scored 914 runs from 29 matches at 38.08.
He recorded his 5th fifty (100s: 1).
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43rd fifty in List A cricket
Raza slammed his 43rd fifty in List A cricket. Playing his 267th match (252 innings), Raza owns 8,146 runs at an average of 37-plus. Besides his 43 fifties, he has also recorded 13 hundreds.