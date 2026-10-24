Pakistan drop Shan Masood from Test squad against Sri Lanka
What's the story
Pakistan have dropped their long-time Test captain, Shan Masood, from the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka. The 37-year-old cricketer has been struggling with fitness after picking up a minor injury during the President's Trophy. He also had an unimpressive tour of England, which saw major changes mid-series. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not provide any explanation for his exclusion from the squad in their press release.
Squad changes
Other notable exclusions
Along with Masood, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq have also been excluded from the Test squad. The two players are under investigation after their conduct during the England tour.
Abdullah Shafique, who had a stellar outing against West Indies but struggled in England, has also been dropped despite scoring 185 in a First-Class match last week.
Squad additions
Salman Agha returns after triple-century
Salman Agha, who was sent home during the England tour, has made a comeback to the Test side after scoring a triple-hundred on his return to Pakistan's domestic circuit.
Ali Usman also returns after impressing in England before his sudden recall.
Notably, this is the first series since Pakistan's shift to spin-friendly pitches that neither Sajid Khan nor Noman Ali have been included in a home Test squad.
Fresh faces
Minhas brothers included in Test squad
The Pakistan Test squad also sees the inclusion of Arafat Minhas, who has been in the limelight due to the ongoing ODI series. His younger brother Sameer Minhas has also been included as a top-order batter.
Mohammad Taha, the leading run-scorer in the President's Trophy, and middle-order batsman Mohammad Suleman have also been called up.
The final two seamers will be announced after a three-day tour game against Sri Lanka.
Squad details
A look at the Test squad
The 14-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka is led by Babar Azam.
PAK squad (14 members): Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas, Saud Shakeel.
Two more fast bowlers will be added after a three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka in Islamabad from November 4-6.