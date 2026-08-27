Mohammad Abbas races to 900 First-Class wickets: Decoding his stats 

Playing his 22nd First-Class match (393 innings), Abbas has completed 900 wickets at a jaw-dropping average of around 20, as per Cricinfo.

The last of his 57 five-wicket hauls was recorded in the opener of the ongoing series.

The 36-year-old veteran right-arm pacer has also claimed 35 four-fers.

He also owns 14 match hauls of 10 wickets.