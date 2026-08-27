Mohammad Abbas races to 900 First-Class wickets: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Pakistan cricket team pacer Mohammad Abbas has reached the milestone of 900 First-Class wickets. The veteran got to the feat with his 2nd strike in the second Test against England at Lord's on Thursday. Over 120 of his scalps have come in Test cricket. He reached the landmark by dismissing England openers Emilio Gay and Ben Duckett. Here we look at his stellar stats.
Stats
57 five-wicket hauls in the format for Abbas
Playing his 22nd First-Class match (393 innings), Abbas has completed 900 wickets at a jaw-dropping average of around 20, as per Cricinfo.
The last of his 57 five-wicket hauls was recorded in the opener of the ongoing series.
The 36-year-old veteran right-arm pacer has also claimed 35 four-fers.
He also owns 14 match hauls of 10 wickets.
Tests
Here are his Test stats
Abbas, who made his FC debut in February 2009, received his maiden Test cap around eight years later, in April 2017.
The pacer now owns 121 wickets from 32 matches (56 innings) at an average of 22-plus.
He has racked up seven five-wicket hauls besides six four-fers (10w: 1).
85 of his wickets have come in away Tests (home of opposition) at 23-plus.