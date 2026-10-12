3rd T20I: Sri Lanka aim to avoid whitewash against Pakistan

The pitch at Rawalpindi has been known to favor batters, and the surface for the third T20I is likely to be no different.

The weather forecast for Tuesday evening looks good, with temperatures expected in the low 20s Celsius.

Across 32 T20I meetings, Pakistan own a 20-12 win-loss record against the Lankans.

In Pakistan, it's 5-4 in the home team's favor.

Notably, the two sides have played five times in Rawalpindi with Pakistan leading 4-1, as per Cricinfo.