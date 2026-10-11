Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I, win series: Stats

Farhan and Fakhar Zaman handed Pakistan a strong start, adding 55 runs.

After Fakhar's dismissal for 22, Sadaqat joined Farhan in the middle and they stitched an 88-run stand.

Both players maintained a quick scoring rate and thrived on a good surface.

Farhan was dismissed in the 15th over with Pakistan being 143/2.

Sadaqat and Hasan Nawaz then added 74 runs to help Pakistan.

Eshan Malinga (1/41), Dasun Shanaka (1/30) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/55) were amongst the wickets.