Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I, win series: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan have taken a 2-0 lead in the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka with an emphatic 82-run victory in Rawalpindi. The match was dominated by young sensation Maaz Sadaqat and new captain Sahibzada Farhan, who both continued their impressive performances from the series opener. Sadaqat scored a blistering 96 off just 51 balls, while Farhan contributed with a solid knock of 73 runs. Here's more.
Batting brilliance
Sadaqat, Farhan power Pakistan to massive total
Farhan and Fakhar Zaman handed Pakistan a strong start, adding 55 runs.
After Fakhar's dismissal for 22, Sadaqat joined Farhan in the middle and they stitched an 88-run stand.
Both players maintained a quick scoring rate and thrived on a good surface.
Farhan was dismissed in the 15th over with Pakistan being 143/2.
Sadaqat and Hasan Nawaz then added 74 runs to help Pakistan.
Eshan Malinga (1/41), Dasun Shanaka (1/30) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/55) were amongst the wickets.
Chasing challenges
Udara dismissed by Mirza as Sri Lanka lose momentum
In response, Sri Lanka struggled to keep up with the rising required rate.
Lahiru Udara, who scored a brilliant 91 in the first game, was dismissed by a sharp bouncer from Salman Mirza.
Sineth Jayawardena, who was called in for this game, tried to take on Mirza but ended up losing his wicket at the end of the Powerplay.
At 35/2 after six overs, they were pushed to the backfoot.
Bowling breakdown
Imran's 3-fer seals the deal for Pakistan
Mohammad Imran wreaked havoc on Sri Lanka's batting lineup with his accurate lengths and natural angle.
He picked up two wickets in two balls, finishing with impressive figures of 3/11 in four overs.
The Lankan batsmen struggled to find big overs as they fell behind in the chase.
A late 50-run partnership between Chamindu Wickramasinghe and Theekshana only delayed the inevitable defeat for Sri Lanka.
Theekshana scored 32* off 26 balls.
Farhan
Key numbers as Farhan shines his his 50th T20I match
Farhan's explosive 73 off 44 balls had four fours and five sixes.
Playing his 50th match for Pakistan, he now owns 1,478 runs at 31.44. He clocked his 12th fifty (100s: 2).
As per Cricinfo, Farhan now owns 458 runs versus Sri Lanka from 9 matches at 57.25. He smashed his 4th fifty (100s: 1).
Meanwhile, this was his 5th fifty on home soil. From 14 matches, he owns 504 runs at 36-plus.
Information
37th T20 fifty for Farhan
Farhan hammered his 37th fifty overall in the 20-over format. He also owns 9 hundreds. From 185 matches (179 innings), Farhan has scored 5,699 runs at 34.33.
Sadaqat
2nd fifty for Sadaqat in T20Is
Sadaqat's 96 came from 51 balls. He slammed 7 sixes and six fours (SR: 188.24).
He now owns 184 runs from 4 T20Is at 46 (50s: 2).
Overall in the 20-over format, Sadaqat has amassed 1,754 runs from 56 matches at 35-plus.
He hammered his 10th fifty (100s: 2). He now has 160 fours and 93 sixes under his belt.
Information
Mohammad Imran completes 50 scalps in 20 overs cricket
Pakistan's Imran picked his maiden three-fer. From 2 matches, he owns 5 scalps at an average of 6.40. Meanwhile, he went past 50 scalps overall in the 20-over format. He owns 51 wickets from 72 matches at 31-plus.
H2H
Pakistan take a 20-12 win-loss record against Sri Lanka
Across 32 meetings, Pakistan own a 20-12 win-loss record against the Lankans.
In Pakistan, it's 5-4 from 8 meetings for the home side.
Notably, the two sides have played five times in Rawalpindi with Pakistan leading 4-1, as per Cricinfo.