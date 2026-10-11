Farhan and Sadaqat slam successive T20I fifties versus SL: Stats
What's the story
Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat scored successive half-centuries in the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. After helping their side win the 1st clash with knocks of 89 and 50 respectively, the duo smashed 73 and 96 this time as Pakistan managed a sound 215/3 in 20 overs. Farhan and Sadaqat hit 12 sixes between them.
Knocks
A brilliant stand worth 88 between the two
Farhan and Fakhar Zaman handed Pakistan a strong start, adding 55 runs.
After Fakhar's dismissal for 22, Sadaqat joined Farhan in the middle and they stitched an 88-run stand.
Both players maintained a quick scoring rate and thrived on a good surface.
Farhan was dismissed in the 15th over with Pakistan being 143/2.
Sadaqat and Hasan Nawaz then added 74 runs to help Pakistan.
Farhan
Key numbers as Farhan shines his his 50th T20I match
Farhan's explosive 73 off 44 balls had four fours and five sixes.
Playing his 50th match for Pakistan, he now owns 1,478 runs at 31.44. He clocked his 12th fifty (100s: 2).
As per Cricinfo, Farhan now owns 458 runs versus Sri Lanka from 9 matches at 57.25. He smashed his 4th fifty (100s: 1).
Meanwhile, this was his 5th fifty on home soil. From 14 matches, he owns 504 runs at 36-plus.
Information
37th T20 fifty for Farhan
Farhan hammered his 37th fifty overall in the 20-over format. He also owns 9 hundreds. From 185 matches (179 innings), Farhan has scored 5,699 runs at 34.33.
Sadaqat
2nd fifty for Sadaqat in T20Is
Sadaqat's 96 came from 51 balls. He slammed 7 sixes and six fours (SR: 188.24).
He now owns 184 runs from 4 T20Is at 46 (50s: 2).
Overall in the 20-over format, Sadaqat has amassed 1,754 runs from 56 matches at 35-plus.
He hammered his 10th fifty (100s: 2). He now has 160 fours and 93 sixes under his belt.