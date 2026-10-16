UEFA Europa League: Crystal Palace lose versus Lyon; Sunderland win
What's the story
Crystal Palace suffered a narrow defeat against Lyon in the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League, with a final score of 3-2. Corentin Tolisso, Ernest Nuamah, and Pavel Sulc scored for Lyon. Yeremy Pino and Daichi Kamada scored for Palace but their efforts weren't enough to secure a comeback victory in Matchweek 2. On the other hand, fellow Premier League side Sunderland eked out a 2-1 win over Torreense. Sunderland have made a perfect start in the Europa League this season.
Match highlights
Lyon take a 2-goal lead into half-time
Hosts Lyon took an early lead in the match, with Tolisso scoring within the first 10 minutes.
Palace struggled to respond, failing to register a single shot on target in the first half.
The French side doubled their lead just before halftime through Nuamah, who scored from Keito Nakamura's cross after a slick move.
Game shift
Palace fight back but can't complete the comeback
The second half saw Palace come out with renewed vigor, with Pino scoring from a set-piece routine.
However, Lyon quickly restored their two-goal lead through Sulc's clever flick off Nakamura's shot.
Kamada then scored for Palace with nine minutes left on the clock but Lyon held on to secure their second win of the league phase.
As far as Palace are concerned, they own one win and one defeat from 2 Europa League matches.
Future fixtures
Sage returns to Lyon with defeat
The defeat was a painful return for Palace boss Pierre Sage to his former club.
The loss also means that Palace will be looking to bounce back against rivals Brighton in the Premier League this Sunday.
Palace are placed 12th in the Premier League standings with 7 points from six matches.
Sunderland
Sunderland win away against Torreense
Sunderland came from behind to clinch back-to-back Europa League victories with a 2-1 win over Torreense.
Noah Sadiki's 93rd-minute winner helped Regis Le Bris' side.
Sunderland were made to work for their first European away fixture in 53 years.
Notably, the Black Cats trailed at half-time to the Portuguese second division club.
Volnei Feltes scored for the hosts with an outstanding strike from 25 yards.
Nordi Mukiele scored for Sunderland to make it 1-1 before Granit Xhaka's assist set up the winner.
Do you know?
Sunderland join Wolves in elite company
As per Opta, Sunderland are the first English team to score a 90th minute winning goal away from home in the UEFA Europa League since Wolves at Besiktas in October 2019.