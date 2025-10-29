Injured Pat Cummins spotted bowling in nets ahead of Ashes

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins was recently seen bowling in the nets, indicating his recovery for the impending Ashes series Down Under, according to Sky News Australia. The 32-year-old fast bowler continues to recover from a lumbar bone injury that has ruled him out of the 1st Test against England in Perth, starting November 21. Cricket Australia recently confirmed that Steve Smith will lead the team in Cummins's absence.

Recovery timeline More on Cummins's availability Cummins suffered the injury during Australia's tour of the Caribbean in June. Head coach Andrew McDonald recently said the management is still hopeful for Cummins's return in time for the 2nd Test at Brisbane's Gabba from December 4. Despite being ruled out of the opener, Cummins was supposed to travel with the team to Perth. And his bowling in the nets is a positive sign for the Aussies.

Career numbers Over 300 wickets in Tests Cummins's potential unavailability can be a massive dent to Australia's plans to retain the Ashes urn. Coming to his Test career, the pacer has taken 309 wickets in 71 Tests at an average of 22.10. The tally includes 14 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls. As many as 91 of his wickets have come in the Ashes at 24.10.