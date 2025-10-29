Injured Pat Cummins spotted bowling in nets ahead of Ashes
What's the story
Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins was recently seen bowling in the nets, indicating his recovery for the impending Ashes series Down Under, according to Sky News Australia. The 32-year-old fast bowler continues to recover from a lumbar bone injury that has ruled him out of the 1st Test against England in Perth, starting November 21. Cricket Australia recently confirmed that Steve Smith will lead the team in Cummins's absence.
Recovery timeline
More on Cummins's availability
Cummins suffered the injury during Australia's tour of the Caribbean in June. Head coach Andrew McDonald recently said the management is still hopeful for Cummins's return in time for the 2nd Test at Brisbane's Gabba from December 4. Despite being ruled out of the opener, Cummins was supposed to travel with the team to Perth. And his bowling in the nets is a positive sign for the Aussies.
Career numbers
Over 300 wickets in Tests
Cummins's potential unavailability can be a massive dent to Australia's plans to retain the Ashes urn. Coming to his Test career, the pacer has taken 309 wickets in 71 Tests at an average of 22.10. The tally includes 14 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls. As many as 91 of his wickets have come in the Ashes at 24.10.
Captaincy shift
Smith to lead Australia in Perth
As reported earlier, Smith will lead Australia in the 1st Ashes Test in place of the injured Cummins. This will be Smith's first match as captain since February, when he led Australia to a 2-0 series victory in Sri Lanka. Overall, Smith has captained Australia in 40 Test matches. His batting average as a Test captain is close to 70. The Australian squad for the series opener is likely to be announced next week.