Pathum Nissanka ruled out of Pakistan Tests; replacement named
What's the story
Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan due to an unhealed left hamstring injury. The player was initially included in the 15-man squad but was supposed to travel only after being declared medically fit. However, a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed that he has not recovered in time for the series.
Injury timeline
Nissanka's injury details
Nissanka suffered the hamstring injury during Sri Lanka's white-ball tour of England in September.
He was later ruled out of the T20Is against Pakistan due to this.
Despite being a conditional pick for the ongoing ODI tri-series, he couldn't pass the fitness test and was eventually ruled out.
Meanwhile, fellow opener Lahiru Udara has been named as his replacement for the Tests against Pakistan.
His 313 runs have come across five Tests at 34.77.
Squad update
Udara replaces Nissanka in the ODI squad as well
Udara replaced Nissanka for the tri-series as well.
He has played five Tests and was part of Sri Lanka's last two assignments in this format against West Indies and India.
Sri Lanka's updated squad for Pakistan Tests: Kusal Mendis (captain), Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Dhananjaya de Silva, Anjala Bandara, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Lahiru Udara.
Upcoming matches
A look at Sri Lanka's schedule
Sri Lanka and Pakistan will play two Tests as part of the current World Test Championship cycle.
The matches will be held in Rawalpindi from November 9-13 and Lahore from November 17-21.
This series will be Sri Lanka's first assignment under new captain Kusal Mendis in the Test format.