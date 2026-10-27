Pathum Nissanka ruled out of Pakistan Tests; replacement named

Nissanka suffered the hamstring injury during Sri Lanka's white-ball tour of England in September.

He was later ruled out of the T20Is against Pakistan due to this.

Despite being a conditional pick for the ongoing ODI tri-series, he couldn't pass the fitness test and was eventually ruled out.

Meanwhile, fellow opener Lahiru Udara has been named as his replacement for the Tests against Pakistan.

His 313 runs have come across five Tests at 34.77.