Listing batters with 14,000 runs in T20 cricket

England's Alex Hales recently joined an elite club of cricketers after crossing the 14,000-run mark in the T20 format. The 36-year-old accomplished the feat while playing for Trinidad Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Hales needed just 50 runs to enter the exclusive club during the match against Guyana Amazon Warriors. Hales went on to score an impressive 74 runs off 43 balls. On this note, let's look at the batters with 14,000-plus runs in T20 cricket.

#3 Kieron Pollard - 14,012 runs West Indies legend Kieron Pollard also entered the 14,000-run club last week, in CPL 2025. Pollard has now raced to an impressive total of 14,012 runs across 713 matches at an average of 31.70. His strike rate is a stunning 150.87. He has scored one century and 64 half-centuries in the shortest format of the game. Meanwhile, the WI star is the only player with over 600 caps in the 20-over format. Pollard also owns the second-most T20 sixes (942).

#2 Alex Hales - 14,012 runs Hales's T20 career has been nothing short of remarkable. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has played a total of 509 matches, and scored 14,024 runs at an average of 30.02 and a strike rate of 145.44. His highest score in this format is an unbeaten 119, while he has hit seven centuries and 89 half-centuries so far. The Englishman is the only batter with 1,500 fours in the format (1,527).