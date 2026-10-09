Pat Cummins averages 18.31 versus South Africa in Tests: Stats
What's the story
Australia's Pat Cummins is raring to have a crack at South Africa in the three-match Test series, starting Friday at Kingsmead, Durban. During a press conference, Cummins said, "Physically I feel really fresh, I feel great." Cummins' workload was carefully managed in the build-up to this series. He will be a prime asset for the Aussies. Here we decode his performance against South Africa.
Vs SA
Cummins owns 48 wickets against the Proteas
As per Cricinfo, in 9 matches against the Proteas, Cummins has amassed 48 wickets at an average of 18.31.
In 5 matches on South African soil, Cummins has bagged 29 scalps at 20.31. He owns two five-wicket hauls.
In home matches, the right-arm pacer owns 12 wickets from three matches at 16.91 (5w: 1).
In one neutral venue game, Cummins picked 7 wickets at 12.42 (5w: 1).
Information
His overall numbers
In 74 matches, Cummins has bagged 322 scalps at an average of 21.91. He owns 14 five-wicket hauls. 121 of his wickets have come in away games (home of opposition) at 25.42 from 31 matches (5w: 4).