Pat Cummins averages 18.31 versus South Africa in Tests: Stats

As per Cricinfo, in 9 matches against the Proteas, Cummins has amassed 48 wickets at an average of 18.31.

In 5 matches on South African soil, Cummins has bagged 29 scalps at 20.31. He owns two five-wicket hauls.

In home matches, the right-arm pacer owns 12 wickets from three matches at 16.91 (5w: 1).

In one neutral venue game, Cummins picked 7 wickets at 12.42 (5w: 1).