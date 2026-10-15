Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain overcome Manchester City 4-2: Key stats
What's the story
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Manchester City 4-2 in a thrilling UEFA Champions League encounter at the Etihad Stadium. The match witnessed an incredible first half, with PSG taking a commanding lead of 3-0. However, City's second-half resurgence kept the game alive until the final whistle. Despite their loss, City's performance in the latter half was commendable and could prove beneficial if they face PSG again later in the tournament.
Player remarks
It was amazing, says Doue
After the match, PSG winger Desire Doue spoke to TNT Sports and expressed his delight at the game's atmosphere.
"It was amazing today. The atmosphere here is amazing too," he said. "When you're a footballer, you want to play this type of game."
Despite a less impressive second half, Doue remained optimistic about their performance against City.
1st half
PSG claim 3-0 lead in the 1st half
Doue gave PSG the lead in the 13th minute from Fabian Ruiz's assist, firing a low effort beyond Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Two minutes later, Doue turned provider, delivering an excellent cross that Ousmane Dembele headed home to double the advantage.
In the 32nd minute, midfielder Vitinha made it 3-0 for the holders.
The goal followed an impressive exchange between Maghnes Akliouche and Warren Zaire-Emery.
2nd half
Haaland scores brace in the 2nd half for City
City responded strongly after the interval, with Maresca introducing three substitutes at half-time.
Erling Haaland reduced the deficit eight minutes into the second half by directing Iliman Ndiaye's cross into the net with a flicked header.
However, City's comeback hopes suffered another setback in the 62nd minute.
Donnarumma initially kept out Akliouche's attempt, but the ball slipped behind him and crossed the line.
Despite the setback, City continued pushing forward as Haaland scored again in the 75th minute.
Information
A thrilling end!
Haaland came close to completing his hat-trick, only for PSG goalkeeper Matvei Safonov to produce an outstanding save to deny the ace striker. The contest ended with one final twist as Donnarumma denied Ferran Torres from the penalty spot late in the game.
Details
Match stats and points table
City had 27 attempts with 9 shots on target. PSG managed 10 shots on target from 15 attempts.
City had a whopping 52 touches in the opposition box compared to PSG's 17.
Enzo Maresca's men had 53.9% ball possession and completed 423 passes.
In terms of the standings, PSG are top with six points from 2 matches. PSG's goal difference of +7 is the same as Barcelona and Aston Villa, who are 2nd and 3rd respectively.
Meanwhile, City are currently placed 17th with three points from two matches.
Haaland
Haaland races to 61 Champions League goals
In 60 Champions League matches, Haaland now owns 61 goals. He is the 7th player to score 60-plus goals.
38 of Haaland's Champions League goals have come for City. He is now the club's all-time top-scorer in the competition, surpassing Sergio Aguero (36).
Haaland owns 172 goals for City across competitions from 207 matches.
In the 2026-27 season, he has bagged 10 goals from 9 matches, including four in the Champions League.
Dembele
Dembele owns 21 Champions League goals for PSG
Dembele has now scored in each of his last six Champions League appearances.
He has managed nine goals in total during that time.
Dembele owns 21 Champions League goals for PSG from 40 matches.
Overall, he owns 64 goals in 143 matches for the club.
Meanwhile, Dembele has amassed 31 Champions League goals in his career (also 2 for Borussia Dortmund and 8 for FC Barcelona).
Records
Key records from the contest
As per Opta, PSG are now unbeaten in each of their last 10 UEFA Champions League matches against English opponents (W8 D2).
City trailed by three goals at half-time of a home game for the first time since January 2012 in the FA Cup against Manchester United.
PSG faced 21 shots in the second half against City. It's their highest total during a single half in the Champions League since complete data became available in 2003-24.