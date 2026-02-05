After IPL snub, Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman bags deal in PSL 

Lahore Qalandars have announced the signing of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season. The franchise has secured his services for a whopping PKR 6.44 crore (approximately ₹2.08 crore). This will be his third stint with the Qalandars, having previously been associated with them in 2016 and 2018. Mustafizur signs the PSL deal after being removed from the roster of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on the BCCI's directive.

Past records Mustafizur's previous stint with Lahore Qalandars Mustafizur was first signed by Lahore Qalandars for the 2016 season. However, he had to sit out due to a shoulder injury. He made his debut in 2018 and played five matches, accounting for four wickets at an economy rate of 6.43. This time around, Sameen Rana, the owner of Lahore Qalandars, expressed his excitement about Rahman's return to the team.

Team spirit 'Once a Qalandar, always a Qalandar': Sameen Rana Rana said, "Once a Qalandar, always a Qalandar. Mustafizur is not just a player; he's a brother, a key part of our family who never left." He added that they are thrilled to welcome him back into their dressing room. Rana further emphasized that Rahman's talent, experience, and dedication will be invaluable in their title defense at PSL 11.

Release Mustafizur released from KKR As mentioned, Mustafizur was released by the Knight Riders on the BCCI's instructions. KKR confirmed his release in a statement, saying it was done "following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India." The left-arm seamer, who has previously played for several IPL franchises, was acquired by KKR for ₹9.2 crore in the 2026 auction. His release resulted in a row that saw Bangladesh's exit from the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

