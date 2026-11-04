Qatar withdraws from hosting 2028 Nations Championship finals, sponsorship scrapped
What's the story
Qatar has withdrawn from hosting the 2028 Nations Championship finals owing to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. The decision also led to their title sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways being scrapped for the new rugby tournament. According to The Guardian, the two parties have mutually agreed to cancel an agreement that would have seen Qatar host a six-match final series in 2028 and 2032.
Sponsorship impact
Qatar Airways deal worth £15 million
The cancelation of the title sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways is said to have been worth £15 million. However, this year's inaugural competition will go ahead without a title sponsor.
The overall value of hosting rights and title sponsorship was estimated at around £80 million for each tournament held in Qatar.
Despite this setback, the Six Nations and four leading Sanzaar unions are optimistic about recovering those funds through replacement deals.
Hosting possibilities
France, Spain show interest in hosting 2028 finals
France and Spain have already shown informal interest in hosting the 2028 Nations Championship. The tournament organizers plan to invite to tender at the start of next year.
Meanwhile, the US is set to host the finals in 2030, a year before staging the Rugby World Cup in 2031.
Stade de France is seen as a likely venue for the 2028 finals event.
Sporting aspirations
Qatar's sporting ambitions curtailed by ongoing conflict
The ongoing war has severely curtailed Qatar's sporting ambitions, along with those of Saudi Arabia and other neighboring countries.
The fate of the Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for later this month remains uncertain. However, the Qatar MotoGP is still on track despite a boycott from several riders over safety concerns.
The cancelation of a high-profile event in 2028 will be another major blow to the Emirate's sporting aspirations.