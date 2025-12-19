Rachin Ravindra hammers his ninth 50-plus score in Tests: Stats
What's the story
Devon Conway scored an impressive 227 as New Zealand declared their first innings at a massive 575/8 in the third Test against West Indies. The match is being played at Mount Maunganui. Rachin Ravindra also contributed with a quick-fire fifty. He looked set to attain another hundred. However, the declaration meant he had to walk back for 72*. Here we look at his stats.
Batting highlights
A fine hand from Ravindra
New Zealand were well placed at 419/3 when Ravindra arrived to join double-centurion Conway in the middle. The former batted with great intent as the Kiwis continued to score quickly despite losing regular wickets. Ravindra's 61-run stand with Glenn Phillips (29) powered the Kiwis past 500 before the innings was declared. The unfazed Ravindra returned unbeaten.
Career
1,500 Test runs loading for Ravindra
Ravindra, who played a 176-run knock in the series opener, managed an unbeaten 106-ball 72* in his latest outing. His innings was laced with six fours and two sixes. Playing his 20th Test, the left-handed batter has racked up 1,480 runs at an average of 46.25. Ravindra raced to his fifth Test fifty. He also has four centuries in the format. Playing his maiden Test series against WI, the batter has scored 256 runs across four innings at 85.33.