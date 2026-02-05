Emma Raducanu reaches semi-finals of 2026 Transylvania Open

Emma Raducanu has reached the semi-finals of the Transylvania Open after defeating Maja Chwalinska in straight sets. The British tennis star delivered an impressive performance, winning 6-0, 6-4. Raducanu will now take on Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova in the semi-finals. This was a solid performance from the young Briton, who is seeded first in the ongoing WTA 250 event. This was her 3rd successive win since her early exit from the 2026 Australian Open and parting ways with coach Francis Roig.

Player's remarks I'm very happy with my performance: Raducanu After the match, Raducanu expressed her satisfaction with her performance. "I'm very happy with my performance," she said. "I played a great match from the beginning, and I was so happy to have that start." She also acknowledged Chwalinska as a tough opponent who moves well and has great hand skills.

Upcoming match Raducanu on her semi-final clash with Olynikova On her semi-final clash with Olynikova, Raducanu said she had seen a little bit of her game before this match. "I didn't have much time last night to get ready for this one. I'm so focused on recovery - no matter how long each match is it takes a lot out of you, so I need to recover well," she added.

Advertisement

Challenges Raducanu's recent challenges Raducanu suffered a disappointing second-round exit at 2026 Australian Open last month, losing to Anastasia Potapova 7-6 (7-3), 6-2. The defeat was made worse by her split from coach Roig, leaving her at a crucial point in her search for stability with coaching as she looks for her 10th coach. Raducanu parted ways with Roig after her exit from the Australian Open. Roig was the ninth person to coach Raducanu since 2021.

Advertisement