One-off Test: Rahmat Shah hammers sensational hundred versus Bangladesh

Bangladesh were bowled out for 346 in their first innings.

In response, the Afghan side was reduced to 64/2 when Rahmat arrived to bat.

He added 70 runs with Abdul Malik (62) to push the visiting bowlers on the back foot.

The skipper further dominated an 80-run stand with Ikram Alikhil (32) for the fifth wicket.

Though a sensational hat-trick from Hasan Mahmud rocked Afghanistan, Rahmat completed his ton and returned unbeaten.

His efforts meant the Afghan side finished at 240/10.