One-off Test: Rahmat Shah hammers sensational hundred versus Bangladesh
What's the story
Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah hammered a sensational hundred to keep his team in the hunt against Bangladesh in the one-off Test match in Abu Dhabi. Despite losing four wickets, Afghanistan managed to recover through a vital partnership between Rahmat and Ikram Alikhil. The latter continued to bat well and touched the three-figure mark on Day 3 morning. Here are further details.
Match progress
Bangladesh post a challenging total
Bangladesh were bowled out for 346 in their first innings.
In response, the Afghan side was reduced to 64/2 when Rahmat arrived to bat.
He added 70 runs with Abdul Malik (62) to push the visiting bowlers on the back foot.
The skipper further dominated an 80-run stand with Ikram Alikhil (32) for the fifth wicket.
Though a sensational hat-trick from Hasan Mahmud rocked Afghanistan, Rahmat completed his ton and returned unbeaten.
His efforts meant the Afghan side finished at 240/10.
Stats
Fourth Test hundred for Rahmat
Rahmat returned unbeaten on 105 off 216 balls, having slammed 10 fours and two maximums.
Playing his 13th Test match, he has raced to 1,148 runs at a brilliant average of 49.91.
This was his fourth hundred as he also owns six fifties. No other Afghan batter even has 800 runs in Test cricket.
As per Cricinfo, Rahmat now has two tons across five innings against the Tigers (246 runs at 61.50).
Overall in First-Class cricket, the veteran now has nine tons and 14 fifties.