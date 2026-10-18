Shubman Gill falters on Ranji Trophy return: Details here 

Gill was bowled out by a straight delivery from Mandal. The ball went through the gap between his bat and pad, hitting the middle stump.

The 27-year-old had missed the first round of the Ranji Trophy but returned for the second one to get into form ahead of a six-week-long tour to New Zealand.

Gill will captain India in five ODIs and two Tests during this tour as part of their preparations for the 2027 World Cup.