Shubman Gill falters on Ranji Trophy return: Details here
What's the story
India's Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill's much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy was cut short on Sunday. He was playing for Punjab against Chhattisgarh at the New PCA stadium in New Chandigarh. Gill, who came in to bat at number four, could only manage a single run before being bowled out by left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal after facing just five balls.
Match analysis
Gill heads into New Zealand tour with single run
Gill was bowled out by a straight delivery from Mandal. The ball went through the gap between his bat and pad, hitting the middle stump.
The 27-year-old had missed the first round of the Ranji Trophy but returned for the second one to get into form ahead of a six-week-long tour to New Zealand.
Gill will captain India in five ODIs and two Tests during this tour as part of their preparations for the 2027 World Cup.
Stats
Gill's sensational FC returns
Though Gill faltered against Chhattisgarh, he has been a run machine in First-Class cricket.
Playing his 74th match in the format, Gill has smashed 5,752 runs at a stunning average of around 50, as per Cricinfo.
He owns 20 tons and 21 fifties. 3,043 of his FC runs have come for India in Test cricket at 43.47.
This tally includes 11 tons and nine fifties.
Form
Gill's golden form
Meanwhile, Gill was on a roll in his last outing for Team India, which was the ODI series against the West Indies.
The Indian captain scored 110 runs in the first ODI before hitting a record-breaking 233* in the second one.
His performances were instrumental in India winning both matches, securing them a 2-0 lead in the series.
Gill, however, was dismissed for just one in India's loss in the third match.