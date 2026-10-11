Ranji Trophy: Jaiswal, Rahul fail to make a mark
What's the story
Both first-choice openers of the Indian Test team, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, have had disappointing starts to the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season. The duo failed to make a mark on the opening day of the domestic First-Class tournament. Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck off 13 balls while opening for Mumbai against Chandigarh at Wankhede Stadium. Meanwhile, Rahul managed just four runs for Karnataka against Andhra in Vijayawada, where pacers Kavuri Saiteja and KV Sasikanth struck early to leave last season's runners-up in trouble.
Player profiles
Jaiswal benched for WI series
Jaiswal was named in India's ODI squad for the recent West Indies series, but he didn't play any of the three matches.
The 24-year-old last featured in India's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, scoring 77 runs in three innings.
Ahead of Mumbai's first match, Jaiswal was seen keeping wickets during a practice game.
Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad said the opener could be looking to take up this role in the future.
As per Cricinfo, Jaiswal averages over 53 in First-Class cricket, having scored 4,968 runs. 2,612 of his runs have come in Tests at 47.49.
Recent form
Rahul struggles after stellar West Indies series
Rahul came into the Ranji Trophy after a stellar performance in India's recent ODI series against West Indies.
He scored an unbeaten century off 82 balls in his only innings as India won the series 2-1. It was his ninth hundred in this format.
Notably, he could survive just 11 balls against Andhra. He now has 9,236 FC runs at 45-plus. His 4,288 Test runs have come at an average of 36.64.
Upcoming series
India gear up for NZ series
India's next Test assignment is a two-match series in New Zealand, starting November 19.
Rahul and Jaiswal will have an opportunity to build toward the series when they feature in three red-ball games for India A on the shadow tour beginning October 26 in Lincoln.
Dhruv Jurel will lead the team, which also includes several other Test regulars like Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar.