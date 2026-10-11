Ranji Trophy: Jaiswal, Rahul fail to make a mark

Jaiswal was named in India's ODI squad for the recent West Indies series, but he didn't play any of the three matches.

The 24-year-old last featured in India's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, scoring 77 runs in three innings.

Ahead of Mumbai's first match, Jaiswal was seen keeping wickets during a practice game.

Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad said the opener could be looking to take up this role in the future.

As per Cricinfo, Jaiswal averages over 53 in First-Class cricket, having scored 4,968 runs. 2,612 of his runs have come in Tests at 47.49.