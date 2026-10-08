Yashasvi Jaiswal eyeing wicketkeeper role for India? Details here
What's the story
Yashasvi Jaiswal, India's mainstay batter in the Test format, is working on his wicketkeeping skills. The Mumbai Ranji Trophy captain Siddhesh Lad confirmed this at a pre-season press conference. Jaiswal has been practicing hard with the intention of taking up the role for both Mumbai and possibly even India in the future. The left-handed batter currently averages 47.49 in Test cricket.
Training dedication
Lad's statement on Jaiswal
Lad said, "With Yashasvi, I feel he is trying hard to start keeping wickets, that's what I heard from him."
He further added that Jaiswal wants to keep wickets for Mumbai or maybe even the Indian team in the future.
Notably, Jaiswal is a regular feature for India in only the longest format. He is still finding his feet in white-ball cricket.
Team hierarchy
Limited opportunities in white-ball cricket
Despite being a regular in India's Test side, Jaiswal is currently a backup for former captain Rohit Sharma in ODIs. He is expected to replace Rohit after next year's ODI World Cup.
Despite having a strike rate of 164.31 in T20Is, Jaiswal hasn't played in the format since July 2024.
This could be why Jaiswal is trying to add another dimension to his game by practicing wicketkeeping.
Skill development
Commitment toward improving game
Lad said, "He is someone who has started practicing keeping wickets because he feels he wants to add something more to his game."
He added that if Jaiswal keeps practicing, he'll get used to it.
Notably, Jaiswal is usually placed in the slips and is also seen as a close-in fielder during Test matches. He also faced criticism for dropping several catches in Australia.
Match schedule
Jaiswal to play Ranji before NZ Tests
Jaiswal will play Mumbai's first Ranji match against Chandigarh at Wankhede Stadium before heading to New Zealand with India A.
He had even called up the Mumbai selectors to express his desire to play in the Ranji match.
Jaiswal will then feature for the senior side in the two-match Test series in New Zealand.
Notably, the Indian opener is also closing in on 5,000 First-Class runs. He averages 54.00 in red-ball cricket.