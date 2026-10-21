ODI Tri-Nation Series: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan claims four-fer versus Bangladesh
What's the story
Afghanistan cricket team's Rashid Khan floored Bangladesh with a four-fer in the 3rd encounter of the ODI Tri-Nation Series on Wednesday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Rashid picked up 4/31 from 8.2 overs as Afghanistan dismissed Bangladesh for a score of 160. It was another fine performance from the premier spinner, who recorded his 2nd successive four-fer of the series. Here's more.
Bowling
A solid four-fer for Rashid
Bangladesh were reduced to 124/6 in the 33rd over before Rashid stood tall and made the difference.
He dismissed Shoriful Islam in the 38th over before sending back half-centurion Parvez Hossain Emon for 70.
Bangladesh were 156/8 with Emon's departure.
In the 42nd over of Bangladesh's innings, Rashid wrapped up proceedings.
Aliss Al Islam and Mustafizur Rahman were his victims.
Numbers
8th four-fer in ODIs for Rashid
Before this spell of 4/31, Rashid picked 4/17 versus Zimbabwe in the ongoing series.
Rashid clocked his 8th four-fer in ODIs. He also owns 7 five-wicket hauls.
In 125 matches, Rashid has amassed 234 wickets at 18.97.
As per Cricinfo, Rashid has recorded an impressive 39 wickets against Bangladesh from 20 matches at 18.5.
He clocked his maiden four-fer (5w: 1).