ODI Tri-Nation Series: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan claims four-fer versus Bangladesh

Bangladesh were reduced to 124/6 in the 33rd over before Rashid stood tall and made the difference.

He dismissed Shoriful Islam in the 38th over before sending back half-centurion Parvez Hossain Emon for 70.

Bangladesh were 156/8 with Emon's departure.

In the 42nd over of Bangladesh's innings, Rashid wrapped up proceedings.

Aliss Al Islam and Mustafizur Rahman were his victims.