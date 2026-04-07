IPL, Rashid Khan boasts second-best economy rate vs DC: Stats

Delhi Capitals will be looking to continue their winning streak when they take on a struggling Gujarat Titans in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Wednesday. While DC are looking to build on wins from their first two games, GT suffered defeats in their first two outings. The latter will rely on talismanic leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who has enjoyed operating against DC. Here we decode Rashid's stats against the team.

Stats An economy rate of under 6.5 As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has returned with 21 wickets across 19 outings against DC. The leggie played his first game against DC in 2017. Since the start of that edition, only Jasprit Bumrah (26) has claimed more wickets against the Delhi-based team. Rashid's economy rate of 6.48 is the second-best among bowlers with at least 17 scalps against the Capitals. He is only behind Ravichandran Ashwin (6.27) on this list.

Information Rashid's returns at Arun Jaitley Stadium Rashid has also fared decently at DC's home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He has returned with eight wickets from as many games at an economy rate of 7.34. All his IPL outings at the venue have been against DC.

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