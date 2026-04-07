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Home / News / Sports News / IPL, Rashid Khan boasts second-best economy rate vs DC: Stats
IPL, Rashid Khan boasts second-best economy rate vs DC: Stats
Rashid has returned with 21 wickets across 19 outings against DC (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL, Rashid Khan boasts second-best economy rate vs DC: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi
Apr 07, 2026
03:37 pm
What's the story

Delhi Capitals will be looking to continue their winning streak when they take on a struggling Gujarat Titans in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Wednesday. While DC are looking to build on wins from their first two games, GT suffered defeats in their first two outings. The latter will rely on talismanic leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who has enjoyed operating against DC. Here we decode Rashid's stats against the team.

Stats 

An economy rate of under 6.5 

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has returned with 21 wickets across 19 outings against DC. The leggie played his first game against DC in 2017. Since the start of that edition, only Jasprit Bumrah (26) has claimed more wickets against the Delhi-based team. Rashid's economy rate of 6.48 is the second-best among bowlers with at least 17 scalps against the Capitals. He is only behind Ravichandran Ashwin (6.27) on this list.

Information

Rashid's returns at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Rashid has also fared decently at DC's home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He has returned with eight wickets from as many games at an economy rate of 7.34. All his IPL outings at the venue have been against DC.

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Career 

Here are his overall numbers 

Though Rashid is the highest wicket-taker in T20 history, he has been far from his best lately. His returns in the ongoing season read - 1/39 (4 overs) and 12/29 (4 overs). Coming to his overall stats, Rashid has claimed 160 wickets across 138 matches in the league at an average of 23.96 (4W: 2). His economy rate of 7.10 is the third-best among bowlers with a century of IPL scalps.

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