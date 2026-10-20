'Jasprit Bumrah shouldn't play all formats till WC': Ravi Shastri
What's the story
Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Jasprit Bumrah's workload should be managed judiciously ahead of the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. He has advised that the pacer should focus on Test cricket while being used sparingly in limited-overs formats. The recommendation comes as Bumrah returned to India's Test squad for the two-match series against New Zealand but missed out on five ODIs and as many T20Is preceding the red-ball fixtures.
Selective participation
Shastri's stern warning for Bumrah
"I don't think he should play all three formats till the ODI World Cup," Shastri told Indian reporters on Sunday.
He added, "He should play Test cricket and should play sporadically between one-day internationals and T20 cricket. He also shouldn't be playing the whole lot."
The former coach stressed on preserving Bumrah for Test matches as he is an integral part of the Indian side.
Injury history
Bumrah's fitness concerns
Bumrah's fitness has been a major concern for India over the years, with recurring back issues hampering his career.
The 32-year-old underwent surgery in 2023, making workload management critical for his availability across formats.
He was also ruled out of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in August due to a left knee injury but returned during the Asian Games T20 event, helping India win gold.
Future challenges
India's packed schedule ahead
Shastri's suggestion comes as India prepares for a packed international calendar.
After the New Zealand tour, the team will host Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in white-ball cricket before taking on Australia in a five-Test series ending in February.
The sequence of assignments will require careful consideration of red-ball cricket's demands against 50-over World Cup preparations.
Notably, Bumrah has played just two ODIs since the 2023 World Cup.
Long-term planning
ODI World Cup looms large; Bumrah's role remains critical
The 2027 ODI World Cup will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia from October 2 to November 21.
As the tournament nears, India's management of its premier fast bowlers will be a crucial part of its strategy.
Shastri's selective approach for Bumrah is clear: keep him engaged in Test cricket, limit his participation in shorter formats, and prioritize his long-term availability.
Numbers
Breakdown of Bumrah's numbers
Bumrah is among the five bowlers to have taken 100 wickets in each of the three formats.
In 52 Tests, he has taken 234 wickets at an average of 19.79. His tally includes a hat-trick and 16 fifers.
Despite playing fewer ODIs, Bumrah has 151 wickets from 91 games at 23.74.
Bumrah also has 126 wickets in 100 T20Is at 18.21.