Why Jasprit Bumrah is India's best all-format player at present
What's the story
With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, speedster Jasprit Bumrah is among India's biggest assets. The pace spearhead, who has delivered in several global tournaments across formats, will once again be central to India's title hopes. Although Bumrah has been injury-prone of late due to his unique action, his versatility is second to none. Here's why he is India's best all-format player at present.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Apart from his uncanny action, Bumrah's biggest strength is his ability to shine in every format.
He has played a key role in India's first two ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaigns, the ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup campaigns.
From bowling long spells to acing the death overs, his adaptability makes him one of the most prolific modern-day bowlers.
Journey
Over 500 wickets in international cricket
Bumrah made his international debut for India in January 2016 during the Australia tour.
Over the next decade, the right-arm seamer became a proud owner of 500 international wickets. Only eight Indians, including Bumrah, have touched this mark so far.
His bowling average of 20.56 is the best among all Indians with 500 wickets across formats.
Breakdown
Breakdown of his wickets
Bumrah is among the five bowlers to have taken 100 wickets in each of the three formats.
In 52 Tests, he has taken 234 wickets at an average of 19.79. His tally includes a hat-trick and 16 fifers.
Despite playing fewer ODIs, Bumrah has 151 wickets from 91 games at 23.74.
Bumrah also has 121 wickets in 95 T20Is at 18.08.
Records
Notable records of Bumrah
Bumrah was adjudged the Player of the Tournament at the 2024 T20 World Cup. His economy rate in that edition was 4.17, the lowest in a T20 WC edition.
Bumrah remains the second-fastest Indian to 100 ODI wickets (57 matches).
The Indian was also the first bowler in Test history to take 200 wickets at an average below 20.