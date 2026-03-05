Jasprit Bumrah completes 500 international wickets: Key stats
What's the story
Jasprit Bumrah, India's star fast bowler, has attained a major milestone in his cricketing career. Bumrah has completed 500 wickets in international cricket for Team India. He got to the milestone with his first wicket in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on March 5, 2026. He has now become the eighth Indian bowler to reach the landmark of 500 international wickets.
Career highlights
Bumrah gets to 500 international wickets
Bumrah made his international debut for India against Australia in an ODI match on January 23, 2016. Since then, he has played a total of 235 matches across all formats and taken 500 wickets. This includes dismissing 234 batters in Test cricket, 149 in ODIs, and claiming 117 wickets in T20Is. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, he has played seven matches and taken 10 wickets for Suryakumar Yadav-led India.
Information
Breaking down his numbers
Bumrah has 234 Test scalps from 52 matches (99 innings) at 19.79. In 89 ODIs, he has claimed 149 wickets at 23.55. Playing his 94th T20I, the right-arm pacer has raced to 117 scalps at an average of around 18.