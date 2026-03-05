LOADING...
Bumrah has got to 500 scalps for India across formats (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah completes 500 international wickets: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Mar 05, 2026
09:20 pm
What's the story

Jasprit Bumrah, India's star fast bowler, has attained a major milestone in his cricketing career. Bumrah has completed 500 wickets in international cricket for Team India. He got to the milestone with his first wicket in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on March 5, 2026. He has now become the eighth Indian bowler to reach the landmark of 500 international wickets.

Career highlights

Bumrah gets to 500 international wickets

Bumrah made his international debut for India against Australia in an ODI match on January 23, 2016. Since then, he has played a total of 235 matches across all formats and taken 500 wickets. This includes dismissing 234 batters in Test cricket, 149 in ODIs, and claiming 117 wickets in T20Is. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, he has played seven matches and taken 10 wickets for Suryakumar Yadav-led India.

Information

Breaking down his numbers

Bumrah has 234 Test scalps from 52 matches (99 innings) at 19.79. In 89 ODIs, he has claimed 149 wickets at 23.55. Playing his 94th T20I, the right-arm pacer has raced to 117 scalps at an average of around 18.

