Jasprit Bumrah completes 500 international wickets: Key stats

Career highlights

Bumrah gets to 500 international wickets

Bumrah made his international debut for India against Australia in an ODI match on January 23, 2016. Since then, he has played a total of 235 matches across all formats and taken 500 wickets. This includes dismissing 234 batters in Test cricket, 149 in ODIs, and claiming 117 wickets in T20Is. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, he has played seven matches and taken 10 wickets for Suryakumar Yadav-led India.