Ravindra Jadeja's all-round Test numbers against Sri Lanka
What's the story
After the white-ball leg, India are set to play a two-match Test series against hosts Sri Lanka, starting August 15. While Shubman Gill returns to lead, India will bank on their most experienced player in this squad, Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja, who earlier fell out of favor with the selectors in ODIs, will hope to bolster India's Test side currently undergoing a transition.
Numbers
A look at his bowling numbers
Between 2017 and 2022, Jadeja played seven Tests against Sri Lanka.
In 14 innings, the left-arm spinner took 33 wickets at an average of 23.72. This includes 2 fifers (BBI: 5/41 and BBM: 9/87).
In his only Test series in Sri Lanka (2017), which India won 3-0, Jadeja took 13 wickets from three games at an average of 28.76.
Information
Jadeja, the batter
Jadeja has an incredible batting average of 65.2 against Sri Lanka in Tests. Across nine innings, the southpaw has scored 326 runs, including two 50-plus scores. His career-best score of 175* also came against the Lankans in 2022.
Career
Jadeja's stellar Test career
Jadeja has been India's mainstay spin-bowling all-rounder in Test cricket.
Since making his debut in 2012, the 37-year-old has powered India to several Test wins with both bat and ball.
In 89 Tests, Jadeja has taken 348 wickets at an average of 25.11, including 15 fifers.
He also has 4,095 runs at 38.27 with the bat, a tally that includes six tons.