Ravindra Jadeja's all-round Test numbers against Sri Lanka

Between 2017 and 2022, Jadeja played seven Tests against Sri Lanka.

In 14 innings, the left-arm spinner took 33 wickets at an average of 23.72. This includes 2 fifers (BBI: 5/41 and BBM: 9/87).

In his only Test series in Sri Lanka (2017), which India won 3-0, Jadeja took 13 wickets from three games at an average of 28.76.