Pratika Rawal scored an unbeaten 100 (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

India's Pratika Rawal slams her 3rd WODI hundred: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:46 pm Oct 23, 202609:46 pm

What's the story

India cruised to a nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first Women's ODI of the three-match series. The match was played at BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara. Chasing 198 runs to win, Pratika Rawal led the charge with an unbeaten century, scoring 100 off 96 balls with 15 boundaries. Shafali Verma also contributed significantly with her explosive innings of 64 not out off 34 balls, including five fours and four sixes.