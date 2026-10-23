India's Pratika Rawal slams her 3rd WODI hundred: Stats
What's the story
India cruised to a nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first Women's ODI of the three-match series. The match was played at BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara. Chasing 198 runs to win, Pratika Rawal led the charge with an unbeaten century, scoring 100 off 96 balls with 15 boundaries. Shafali Verma also contributed significantly with her explosive innings of 64 not out off 34 balls, including five fours and four sixes.
Chase strategy
Rawal shines with superb stands
Rawal and skipper Smriti Mandhana handed India a fine start, adding 94 runs.
Mandhana perished for 32 runs off 34 balls.
Verma then joined Rawal and they completed the chase in style.
An unbeaten 106-run stand off 70 balls helped the hosts win.
Rawal smashed 15 fours in her knock of 100*.
On the other hand, Verma was unscathed on 64 off 33 balls. She hammered five fours and four sixes.
Numbers
A look at Rawal's numbers
Rawal clocked her 3rd WODI hundred. In 28 games,
Rawal now owns 1,289 runs. She averages 51.56 (SR: 83.7).
Besides her 3 hundreds, Rawal also owns 8 fifties.
In 16 home WODIs, Rawal has amassed 920 runs at 65.71, as per Cricinfo.
She clocked her 8th fifty-plus score in home WODIs (100s: 3, 50s: 5).