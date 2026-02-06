RCB break records with 2nd WPL title win: Details here

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has made history by winning their second Women's Premier League (WPL) title and successfully chasing the highest target in any IPL/WPL final (204 runs). The team achieved this feat by defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in a thrilling encounter at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday. Captain Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll were instrumental in leading their team to victory, with a record partnership that secured RCB's second WPL title.

Record-breaking chase RCB break records with 2nd WPL title win RCB's successful chase of 204 runs is the highest in WPL and IPL finals, surpassing Kolkata Knight Riders's (KKR) 200-run chase against Punjab Kings in the 2014 IPL final. This is also the first time a target above 175 has been successfully chased down in any Women's T20 final, be it league or international. The total also marks the most successful run chase in WPL history, surpassing RCB's own record of a 202-run chase against Gujarat Giants in the 2025 edition.

Match highlights Mandhana, Voll power RCB to historic win In the final, RCB opted to bowl first after winning the toss. DC posted a massive total of 203/4 in their 20 overs, with Laura Wolvaardt (44 off 35) and Jemimah Rodrigues (57 off 37) leading the charge. However, RCB's bowlers managed to restrict them from going further. In response, Mandhana scored a captain's knock of 87 off just 41 balls while Voll contributed with an innings of 79 off 54 balls.

