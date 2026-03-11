IPL 2026: These three teams will split their home matches
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament will kick off on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB will play five home matches at this venue during IPL 2026. Meanwhile, the likes of Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will also use two different stadiums for their home games.
Two venues for RCB
Along with five matches in Bengaluru, RCB will also play two home games Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Raipur. However, the venue is yet to pass final testing rounds. An inspection for final clearance will be conducted on March 13 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. "The matches scheduled in Bengaluru are subject to clearance from the Expert Committee constituted by the Government of Karnataka," an IPL release stated.
PBKS, RR also split home games
Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will also split their home games between two venues. PBKS will host four matches in New Chandigarh and three in Dharamsala, while RR will play three home matches in Guwahati and four in Jaipur. So far, the BCCI has only announced the schedule for the first 20 matches, from March 28 to April 12.