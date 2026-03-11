IPL 2026 will kick off on March 28 (Image Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2026: These three teams will split their home matches

By Rajdeep Saha 11:34 pm Mar 11, 202611:34 pm

What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament will kick off on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB will play five home matches at this venue during IPL 2026. Meanwhile, the likes of Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will also use two different stadiums for their home games.